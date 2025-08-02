A brilliant, twisty sci-fi thriller is now streaming at home for free

‘A satisfying mind-twister, with an unexpectedly poignant pay-off.’

Triangle, the excellent but sadly underseen 2009 British sci-fi thriller, is now available to stream at home for free.

Written and directed by cult filmmaker Christopher Smith (Creep, Severance), it stars an excellent Mellisa George (30 Days of Night) as Jess, a stressed-out single mother who goes on a boating trip with several friends (including Liam Hemsworth and Michael Dorman).

When a sudden storm capsizes their vessel, the group boards a derelict ocean liner. There, however, they become convinced that someone is stalking them.

To reveal any more about Triangle would do readers a disservice. This is one of those mind-bending thrillers where the less you know going in, the better.

We’ll just say that this movie’s foreboding atmosphere, ingenious plot and surprisingly emotional denouement make it well worth seeking out.

Holding a soild 78% Rotten Tomatoes score, you can check out some rave reviews for Triangle below:

Digital Spy: “Destined to become a fully-fledged classic of the horror genre.”

Empire: “A satisfying mind-twister, with an unexpectedly poignant pay-off. You’ll see where it’s going quite early on, but it still keeps some shocks back for the final act.”

SFX Magazine: “The sort of brainy, twisty thriller that keeps you wondering what the hell’s going on while still managing to keep you engrossed.”

Time Out: “Melissa George’s fearless, credible performance grounds the madness in a moving emotional reality, even as her sanity is lost at sea.”

Triangle was recently added to the ad-supported streaming service, Plex, which allows users to stream a library of movies for free, so long as they set up an account.