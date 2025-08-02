Search icon

Entertainment

02nd Aug 2025

A brilliant, twisty sci-fi thriller is now streaming at home for free

Stephen Porzio

‘A satisfying mind-twister, with an unexpectedly poignant pay-off.’

Triangle, the excellent but sadly underseen 2009 British sci-fi thriller, is now available to stream at home for free.

Written and directed by cult filmmaker Christopher Smith (Creep, Severance), it stars an excellent Mellisa George (30 Days of Night) as Jess, a stressed-out single mother who goes on a boating trip with several friends (including Liam Hemsworth and Michael Dorman).

When a sudden storm capsizes their vessel, the group boards a derelict ocean liner. There, however, they become convinced that someone is stalking them.

To reveal any more about Triangle would do readers a disservice. This is one of those mind-bending thrillers where the less you know going in, the better.

We’ll just say that this movie’s foreboding atmosphere, ingenious plot and surprisingly emotional denouement make it well worth seeking out.

Holding a soild 78% Rotten Tomatoes score, you can check out some rave reviews for Triangle below:

Digital Spy: “Destined to become a fully-fledged classic of the horror genre.”

Empire: “A satisfying mind-twister, with an unexpectedly poignant pay-off. You’ll see where it’s going quite early on, but it still keeps some shocks back for the final act.”

SFX Magazine: “The sort of brainy, twisty thriller that keeps you wondering what the hell’s going on while still managing to keep you engrossed.”

Time Out: “Melissa George’s fearless, credible performance grounds the madness in a moving emotional reality, even as her sanity is lost at sea.”

Triangle was recently added to the ad-supported streaming service, Plex, which allows users to stream a library of movies for free, so long as they set up an account.

Topics:

Sci-Fi,Streaming,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Ambitious, stylish and suspenseful’ trilogy of crime thriller movies added to Netflix

Netflix

‘Ambitious, stylish and suspenseful’ trilogy of crime thriller movies added to Netflix

By Stephen Porzio

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

Film

A terrifying post-apocalyptic war drama movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

action

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

BBC

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

By Sammi Minion

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

Oasis

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

By Sammi Minion

First teaser for Spider-Man 3 reveals Tom Holland’s new suit

Mavel

First teaser for Spider-Man 3 reveals Tom Holland’s new suit

By Sammi Minion

Peaky Blinders creator set to write new James Bond film

James Bond

Peaky Blinders creator set to write new James Bond film

By Sammi Minion

Hulk Hogan’s daughter won’t receive anything from his multi-million dollar fortune

brooke hogan

Hulk Hogan’s daughter won’t receive anything from his multi-million dollar fortune

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue’s father’s reaction to controversial Channel 4 documentary

By JOE

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

action

One of the best action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

BBC

Mathew Horne fights back tears as he reveals sudden death of Gavin and Stacey crew member

By Sammi Minion

Lions’ fans call out ‘disgraceful’ decision by stadium as medics rush to James Ryan

Rugby

Lions’ fans call out ‘disgraceful’ decision by stadium as medics rush to James Ryan

By Ryan Jarrett

10-man brawl erupts in Lions’ final test match with Australia. 

Lions

10-man brawl erupts in Lions’ final test match with Australia. 

By Sammi Minion

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

Oasis

Oasis in ‘negotiations’ to add more dates after hugely successful 2025 reunion tour

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

airport

Parents abandon 10-year-old son at airport after learning his passport was expired 

By Sammi Minion

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

Trump orders nuclear submarines to be moved after ‘highly provocative’ comments from Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

Hair Transplant

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after hair transplant goes wrong

By Sammi Minion

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

English cricket legend spotted playing with local team

By Joseph Loftus

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

Inheritance

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

By JOE

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

Baby

World’s ‘oldest baby ever’ has just been born

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories