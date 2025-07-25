One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

The series comes from the creator of Peaky Blinders.

The 2024 spy thriller series The Veil is finding a second life after being newly added to a free streaming service.

Created by Steven Knight (the writer behind Peaky Blinders), the miniseries initially premiered on Disney+ in May of last year but is now also available to watch on Channel 4’s website.

Consisting of six episodes, the show stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men, The Handmaid’s Tale) as Imogen Salter, a veteran MI6 agent with a speciality in undercover work.

She is assigned to pose as an NGO worker and visit a refugee camp in the remote mountains on the Syria-Turkey border. There, she must befriend Adilah (Yumna Marwan, Little Birds), a French woman who may be more than meets the eye.

The two women then “play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.”

“One woman has a secret, while the other is on a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost,” the plot synopsis adds.

Also featuring amongst The Veil’s cast are Dan Wyllie (Animal Kingdom), Haluk Bilginer (The Turkish Detective), James Purefoy (Rome), Josh Charles (The Good Wife) and Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!).

This is as the series comes from Knight, who, along with making Peaky Blinders, is also known for directing the Tom Hardy thriller drama movie Locke and for creating the shows A Thousand Blows, SAS: Rogue Heroes and Taboo.

The Veil earned mixed reviews upon release, though some praised it for Moss’ lead turn and its cat-and-mouse story.

You can read some of these positive reactions below:

Globe and Mail: “The Veil has a star and enough of a hook to grab you — and, at six episodes, seems algorithmically calculated to be short enough that you probably won’t give up if you start… You’d almost feel guilty turning it off.”

Los Angeles Times: “As a spy story, it’s a decent example of its kind, but as a dramatic two-hander, fuelled by subtle performances from Moss and Marwan, it’s pretty terrific.”

NPR: “By the end of the six episodes of The Veil, I was convinced that this is Moss’ best role, and best performance, yet. She’s amazing.”

RogerEbert.com: “Every time that The Veil threatens to spiral off into espionage clichés… a choice made by Moss, Marwan, Charles, or a supporting player brings it back.”

How to watch The Veil

All six episodes of The Veil are streaming on Disney+ and Channel 4’s website in the UK.