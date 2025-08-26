Search icon

Entertainment

26th Aug 2025

New mystery thriller based on hugely popular novel coming to Netflix this week

Stephen Porzio

The novel has been called ‘the fastest-selling adult crime debut since records began’.

The Thursday Murder Club, the film adaptation of Richard Osman’s bestselling debut murder mystery novel, is arriving on Netflix this week.

The movie is directed by legendary filmmaker Chris Columbus, best known for making the first two entries in the Harry Potter and Home Alone franchises.

Its story follows four retirees, played by Oscar-winners Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) and Helen Mirren (The Queen), as well as Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) and former 007 Pierce Brosnan. The group solves cold cases in their spare time at their elegant retirement home in the English countryside.

Their crime-solving pastime eventually becomes a real-life whodunit, however. This is when a murder lands on their doorstep.

The Thursday Murder Club novel was written by Osman, who is also well-known for being the creator and co-presenter of the hit quiz show Pointless.

Published in 2020, it quickly became a huge hit. Not only did The Guardian call the novel “the fastest-selling adult crime debut since records began”, but it went on to spawn several sequel books.

A fifth entry in the mystery series is planned for release in 2025.

Given the glowing reception to The Thursday Murder Club novel, it is no surprise that the film adaptation attracted such big names both on camera and off.

Also part of the cast for the screen version is Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), David Tennant (Broadchurch), Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses), Naomi Ackie (Mickey 17), Richard E. Grant (Whitnail and I) and Tom Ellis (Lucifer).

The reviews also appear to be strong for The Thursday Murder Club movie. Days ahead of its release, the film currently holds an impressive 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can read a sample of some of these positive reviews below:

AV Club: “It’s Mirren who elevates the film beyond the syrupier impulses of other elder statesmen comedies like The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel or Book Club. In her hands, Elizabeth is a whipsmart, determined protagonist worth rooting for.”

Collider: “It’s Only Murders in the Building meets Book Club in all the best ways, and Netflix should go ahead and greenlight the next four novels to be adapted as quickly as possible.”

Flickering Myth: “A rare film with dignity for its elderly characters and not out to make them walking punchlines, it is a joy watching this charming ensemble solve a mystery while having fun.”

Mashable: “The Thursday Murder Club is a sensationally funny, warm, and smart crime-comedy with a crackling ensemble.”

Paste Magazine: “The Thursday Murder Club’s familiar pieces are expertly stitched together into a whole that feels both complete and satisfying, bolstered by a cast that’s clearly having too much fun together to take anything all that seriously.”

Shadows on the Wall: “Warm and cosy, this thoroughly British mystery comedy has sparky pension-age characters who continually do and say hilarious things as they unravel a series of murders.”

The Thursday Murder Club lands on Netflix on Thursday, 28 August. It is also currently available to watch in select cinemas in the UK.

Topics:

mystery thriller,Netflix,Streaming,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

One of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2025 gets shock cancellation after one season

Crime Thriller

One of Netflix’s biggest shows of 2025 gets shock cancellation after one season

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Crime

A brilliant hidden gem crime thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By JOE

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

Affiliate

Blu-ray for very fun mystery thriller movie slashed in price by 15%

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

Crash

Love Island and TOWIE stars involved in ‘horror crash’ on way to Creamfields

By Ava Keady

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

Addiction

Watching short form content damages the brain five times worse than alcohol

By Dan Seddon

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

Instagram

Jamie Laing’s wife accidentally posts photo of his penis on Instagram

By Ava Keady

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

Death

The Sopranos actor Jerry Adler has died

By Dan Seddon

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

Alexander Skarsgård

One of the greatest action movies of the decade so far is on TV tonight

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 60

By Stephen Porzio

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

Affiliate

The Vaccines announce UK tour to celebrate 15th anniversary of their debut album

By Jonny Yates

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

sensitive

Charred human remains found by dog walker in UK forest

By Joseph Loftus

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Royel Otis announce headline UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump signs executive order to jail anyone who burns American flag

America

Donald Trump signs executive order to jail anyone who burns American flag

By JOE

Anthony Gordon makes emotional statement after last night’s red card against Liverpool

Football

Anthony Gordon makes emotional statement after last night’s red card against Liverpool

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Award-winning actress Verónica Echegui dies aged 42

Award-winning actress Verónica Echegui dies aged 42

By Joseph Loftus

Flight from London Heathrow makes emergency landing in Russia

Flight from London Heathrow makes emergency landing in Russia

By Joseph Loftus

Teenager dies after becoming unwell at major UK music festival

Belfast

Teenager dies after becoming unwell at major UK music festival

By Ava Keady

Three people dead and one seriously injured after helicopter crash in Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight

Three people dead and one seriously injured after helicopter crash in Isle of Wight

By Nina McLaughlin

Miriam Margolyes says she ‘wants to be put down’ in heartbreaking health update

assisted dying

Miriam Margolyes says she ‘wants to be put down’ in heartbreaking health update

By Erin McLaughlin

Airline to make plus-size passengers purchase two seats from next year

Airline

Airline to make plus-size passengers purchase two seats from next year

By Ava Keady

Load more stories