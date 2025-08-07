One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

A long-time passion project for its Golden Globe-winning producer and star, the film has an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The Thicket, the acclaimed new Western movie starring Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets) and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), has been made available to watch at home.

Streaming via NOW and Sky, the Western thriller is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by cult author Joe R. Lansdale (Cold in July, Hap and Leonard).

In the film, Dinklage plays Reginald Jones, a fierce bounty hunter recruited by a desperate man (Levon Hawke, Blink Twice) to track down a ruthless killer known only as Cutthroat Bill (Lewis).

To carry this out, Jones rallies a band of unlikely heroes, including a “grave-digging ex-slave (Gbenga Akinnagbe, The Wire) and a street-smart woman-for-hire (Leslie Grace, In the Heights)”.

“Together they embark on a perilous quest to track down Cutthroat Bill that leads them into the deadly no-man’s-land known as…The Thicket,” the plot synopsis adds.

The Western was directed by Elliot Lester (the underrated Jason Statham thriller Blitz) and also features in its cast Arliss Howard (The Killer), Esmé Creed-Miles (Hanna), Macon Blair (Oppenheimer), Ned Dennehy (Peaky Blinders), as well as comedian Andrew Schulz and Metallica frontman James Hetfield.

It is also a long-time passion project for Golden Globe-winner Dinklage, who produced the movie as well. He had been attached to star in the film for around a decade.

The Thicket was released in the US in 2024 to very positive reviews, with critics praising the Western’s performances, snowy scenery and dark story.

Holding an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score, you can read a sample of these glowing write-ups below:

CBR: “Peter Dinklage’s Tubi Western is one of the best of 2024.”

FandomWire: “The Thicket is the best Western of its kind in years. Dinklage is magnetic. Lewis plays Bill as an iron-willed villain but manages to reveal the ominous figure’s icy vulnerability.”

Fiction Machine: “Fans of the rough, gritty end of the American western will have a ball with The Thicket.”

In Review Online: “It’s a woolly, weird, and occasionally brutal tale, constructed mostly via familiar story beats but made volatile by an appealing roster of offbeat characters and excellent cinematography.”

MovieWeb: “Peter Dinklage hunts a ferocious Juliette Lewis in a riveting Western thriller that captivates from the first savage frame. The Thicket shows zero mercy to the weak and forlorn in a brutal, icy setting.”

The Thicket did not get a UK and Ireland release until 2025.

It has just been made available to stream at home via the service NOW.