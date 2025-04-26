Search icon

Entertainment

26th Apr 2025

Prime Video has just added one of the best Western movies of the 21st century

Stephen Porzio

Be warned though, this sadly underseen Western is not for the faint-hearted.

Prime Video has just added The Nightingale, the 2018 Western thriller movie starring Aisling Franciosi (Speak No Evil).

In the film, she delivers a phenomenal performance as a young Irish convict named Clare in 19th-century Australia who relentlessly pursues a British officer (Sam Claflin of Peaky Blinders fame, embodying pure evil) through the rugged Tasmanian wilderness.

This is to seek revenge for the terrible acts he committed against her and her family.

On her journey, Clare enlists the services of an Aboriginal tracker named Billy (Baykali Ganambarr, The Royal Hotel), a man also marked by trauma from his own violence-filled past.

The much-anticipated follow-up for writer-director Jennifer Kent after her beloved horror debut The Babadook, The Nightingale caused quite a stir upon its release in 2018 due to its numerous scenes of extreme violence. That said, the movie is very much seeking to expose the horrors of colonialism.

What’s most impressive about The Nightingale is that, despite the cruelty it depicts, the film evolves throughout its 135-minute runtime into an incredibly emotional and powerful story about the friendship that develops between the oppressed Billy and Clare.

Holding an 86% Rotten Tomatoes score, you can read some of the rave reviews The Nightingale received upon release right here:

AV Club: “[The] terrific performances keep The Nightingale from ever slipping too far into a vast abyss of hopelessness. Theirs is a nightmare worth enduring.”

Empire: “Not for the faint-hearted – and even the tough-hearted might struggle in a few places – but this uncompromising, unflinching meditation on violence should be seen as widely as possible.”

FilmWeek: “The pleasure of this movie is slowly watching [Aisling Franciosi and Baykali Ganambarr] find their common ground, and Jennifer Kent doesn’t make it easy for either of them in any step of the way.”

Little White Lies: “A fearless, breathtaking masterpiece.”

London Evening Standard: “The most shocking thing about this shocking film? When it was over, I felt like I’d been released from a warm hug.”

San Francisco Chronicle: “Just as she did in The Babadook, Kent maintains tension for so long at a stretch that you do not notice you have forgotten to breathe until it finally eases up.”

How to watch The Nightingale

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The Nightingale is streaming in the UK and Ireland on Prime Video, as well as Mubi and Netflix.

Topics:

Netflix,Prime Video,Western,Westerns

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

Action movie

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

By Stephen Porzio

One of Netflix’s best thriller shows has returned for its fifth and final season

Netflix

One of Netflix’s best thriller shows has returned for its fifth and final season

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century has been added to Prime Video

Netflix

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century has been added to Prime Video

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

Celebrity Big Brother

Jojo Siwa dumps partner left ‘humiliated’ at Celebrity Big Brother party after Chris Hughes row

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Action movie

One of the best heist thriller movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best TV shows ever is getting a new streaming home

Streaming

One of the best TV shows ever is getting a new streaming home

By Stephen Porzio

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An extremely underrated sci-fi thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

Lab-grown teeth could become an alternative for fillings in humans

By Ava Keady

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer says John Cena was ‘actually inside her’ during sex scene

By Sean Crosbie

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race star dies aged 44

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best war movies of recent years is airing on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

The Premier League: Follow the action as Liverpool look to win the title

By Jacob Entwistle

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

Rematch date and venue decided for Eubank and Benn

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn scorecards emerge leaving fans baffled

By Sean Crosbie

Boxing fans call Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn the fight of the year

Chris Eubank Jr

Boxing fans call Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn the fight of the year

By Sean Crosbie

Lee Mack sparks backlash after ‘cruel’ joke about 1% Club contestant’s appearance

Lee Mack sparks backlash after ‘cruel’ joke about 1% Club contestant’s appearance

By Ava Keady

Chris Eubank Jr rushed to hospital after Conor Benn win

Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank Jr rushed to hospital after Conor Benn win

By Sean Crosbie

Several people dead after car drives through crowd at festival

Canada

Several people dead after car drives through crowd at festival

By Sean Crosbie

Just Stop Oil hold ‘final march’ as activists ‘hang up the hi-vis’

Just Stop Oil hold ‘final march’ as activists ‘hang up the hi-vis’

By Ava Keady

Load more stories