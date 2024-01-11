The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 381

Wibbly wobbly quizzy wizzy

So, you’re telling me we’re not even halfway through January? Well how on earth do you expect me to make it through to February?

Oh that’s right – quizzing.

One week at a time, one quiz at a time, one score out of 25 at a time. We’ll get there.

For now, it’s heads down and keep trudging on through the winter, with the lovely glow of a good score to lift your spirits.

Sports logos and songs that turn 20 this year (get ready to feel old) are your miscellaneous rounds this week. I hope they treat you well.

ROUND 1: General knowledge



What is the longest river in the world? The Amazon The Nile The Rhone Correct! Wrong! Which Apollo mission was the first to land humans on the moon? Apollo 1 Apollo 13 Apollo 11 Correct! Wrong! How old do you need to be to vote in UK elections? 16 18 17 Correct! Wrong! Which country is known as the Land of the Rising Sun? Australia Japan China Correct! Wrong! Where was the Titanic sailing to on its maiden, and only, voyage? Boston Vancouver New York City Correct! Wrong! ROUND 2: Sport



Which of these Premier League clubs did Jadon Sancho play for at youth level? Liverpool Manchester City Chelsea Correct! Wrong! Where is this year's Africa Cup of Nations taking place? Egypt Ghana Ivory Coast Correct! Wrong! Who has been named head coach of the British & Irish Lions for their 2025 tour of Australia? Andy Farrell Steve Borthwick Gregor Townsend Correct! Wrong! Which F1 constructor was Guenther Steiner the team principal of? Haas Williams Alfa Romeo Correct! Wrong! In which event has sprinter Dina Asher-Smith previously won a world championship gold medal? 200m 100m 400m Correct! Wrong! ROUND 3: Entertainment



Which of these films picked up the most awards at this year's Golden Globes? The Super Mario Bros. Movie Barbie Oppenheimer Correct! Wrong! Which of these songs has re-entered the top 10 in the UK charts following its inclusion in the film Saltburn? Sound of the Underground Murder on the Dancefloor Mr. Brightside Correct! Wrong! Where is The Wire set? Chicago Los Angeles Baltimore Correct! Wrong! Which of these Fleetwood Mac albums was released first? Tusk Rumours Fleetwood Mac Correct! Wrong! Where was comedian Bob Mortimer born? Newcastle Middlesbrough Manchester Correct! Wrong! ROUND 4: Songs of 2004



Simply complete the title of this song that turns 20 this year (the image given for each question is also from that song's music video). First up: Boulevard of... September Broken Dreams Nightmares Correct! Wrong! Complete this 2004 song title: Since U... Got Out Did Wrong Been Gone Correct! Wrong! Complete this 2004 song title: Take Me... Home Out Away Correct! Wrong! Complete this 2004 song title: This... Word Love Time Correct! Wrong! Complete this 2004 song title: Let Me... Be With You Marry You Love You Correct! Wrong! ROUND 5: Sports team logos



Here's the badge/logo of a sports team, just tell us what sport they play. First up... Cricket Football Rugby union Correct! Wrong! What sport does this team play? Rugby union Rugby league American football Correct! Wrong! What sport does this team play? Baseball Cricket Basketball Correct! Wrong! What sport does this team play? Ice hockey American football Baseball Correct! Wrong! What sport does this team play? Basketball Baseball Football Correct! Wrong!

