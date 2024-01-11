The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 381

Wibbly wobbly quizzy wizzy
So, you’re telling me we’re not even halfway through January? Well how on earth do you expect me to make it through to February?
Oh that’s right – quizzing.
One week at a time, one quiz at a time, one score out of 25 at a time. We’ll get there.
For now, it’s heads down and keep trudging on through the winter, with the lovely glow of a good score to lift your spirits.
Sports logos and songs that turn 20 this year (get ready to feel old) are your miscellaneous rounds this week. I hope they treat you well.
Related links:
JOE Quiz: Name every side to have won the Carabao Cup since 2000
Can you guess the TV star from their baby photo?
Who plays here? Match the clubs to these 50 stadiums