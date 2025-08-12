Search icon

12th Aug 2025

Netflix has just added one of the best movies of recent years

Stephen Porzio

‘Both a powerful family drama and a gripping sports story.’

Netflix has just added The Iron Claw, the brilliant sports drama from 2023 that is based on shocking true-life events.

Written and directed by Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest), the movie is set over decades and revolves around real-life professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich (Zac Efron, giving a career-best performance) and his family of fellow sportsmen.

The clan suffered a string of devastating tragedies, leading to the myth of the “Von Erich curse”.

The plot synopsis for The Iron Claw reads: “The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s.

“Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach (Holt McCallany, Mindhunter), the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Also starring in the film, as the rest of the Von Erich family, are Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Lily James (Pam & Tommy), Maura Tierney (The Affair) and Stanley Simons (Mile End Kicks).

Thanks to the stunning performances by its entire ensemble cast and Durkin’s thoughtful, emotional retelling of the dark true events, The Iron Claw doubles as both a powerful family drama and a gripping sports story.

Holding an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie was named one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the National Board of Review.

In the years since its release, many commentators have also referred to The Iron Claw’s lack of Oscar nominations as a “snub”.

Here is a sample of some of the glowing reviews the movie received from critics:

AV Club: “Durkin’s gift is as a stylist, with his camera soaking in the grief-stricken atmosphere until it’s dripping with dread.”

The Hollywood Reporter: “As a wrenching American heartland saga, The Iron Claw is certainly compelling, and to anyone unfamiliar with the Von Erichs’ history, each jolt of fresh anguish delivered to the family will be startling.”

IndieWire: “This is the heavyweight tear-jerker of the year.”

Mark Kermode: “It’s… a film about family and masculinity in which the beatings in the ring are pretty much nothing compared to the beatings that are dished out at the dinner table…”

The Messenger: “Much like Raging Bull isn’t a boxing movie, but a drama with boxing, The Iron Claw is a drama with pro wrestling.”

ScreenCrush: “A moving tribute to pro wrestling and its practitioners.”

The Iron Claw is streaming on Netflix now in the UK and Ireland.

Topics:

Netflix,Streaming

