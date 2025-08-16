A modern cult classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Holding a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film continues to find new fans to this day.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Saturday, 16 August) is The Guest, the modern cult classic thriller starring Dan Stevens (Abigail).

In the 2014 film, the actor plays David, a recently discharged US soldier who heads to New Mexico to visit the grieving family of one of his now-deceased friends in the army.

Appearing charming and polite, David tells the family he made a promise to his dead friend to visit and take care of the latter’s relatives.

The ex-soldier is welcomed by most of the clan, including the parents (Leland Orser and Sheila Kelley) and their teenage son (Brendan Meyer), who invite him to stay a few days in their home.

20-year-old daughter Anna (Maika Monroe, Longlegs), however, remains wary of David.

The more time he spends in her home and the more he tries to “help” the family, it becomes clear that perhaps Anna is right to be suspicious.

Co-starring the late and great Lance Reddick (The Wire) and inspired by ’80s and ’90s ‘blank from hell’ thrillers like The Hand That Rocks the Cradle, Single White Female and The Stepfather, The Guest infuses a fun and familiar sub-genre with some extraordinarily cool vibes.

This is thanks to its pulsating soundtrack of electronic/goth 80s-style music, its New Mexico desert vistas, its stylish, hard-hitting action set pieces, and its effortlessly charismatic lead turns from Monroe and Stevens.

Holding a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film continues to find new fans to this day, with many calling for a sequel.

Instead, director Adam Wingard and star Dan Stevens will be reuniting on an upcoming action thriller movie titled Onslaught, which sounds like a return to the style of The Guest.

Their 2014 classic is airing on TV tonight/tomorrow morning on the channel Legend at 3am, so we’d advise recording the film. It is also currently streaming on Prime Video and Plex.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Nobody – Film4 – 9pm

With the very fun Nobody 2 in cinemas now, what better time to check out the original?

Pitch Perfect – ITV2 – 9pm

The hit comedy sequel about an all-girl a cappella group.

How I Spent My Summer Vacation / Bird on a Wire – Legend – 9pm / 10.55pm

A Mel Gibson double bill.

Criminal – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A forgotten 2016 sci-fi action flick with an oddly stacked cast, including Kevin Costner, Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Ryan Reynolds and Tommy Lee Jones.

Star Trek Beyond – Sky Showcase – 9.30pm

Kirk (Chris Pine), Spock (Zachary Quinto) and the rest of the Enterprise become trapped on a hostile planet in this fun sci-fi sequel.

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain – Channel 4 – 10.10pm

Benedict Cumberbatch headlines this quirky biographical comedy-drama about a genius who becomes famous for his paintings of cats.

Hounds – BBC Four – 10.30pm

This acclaimed 2023 Moroccan crime drama film takes place over one night in Casablanca and follows an impoverished father-son duo as they attempt to dispose of a body after a botched kidnapping.

Rocky Balboa – ITV4 – 10.30pm

Sylvester Stallone’s ageing boxer returns to the ring in the sixth Rocky flick.

Scream – Film4 – 10.50pm

The fun if confusingly titled fifth entry in the Scream franchise with Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera

Stratton – Legend Xtra – 11.15pm

A British Special Boat Service commando (Dominic Cooper) tracks down an international terrorist cell in this action film from the director of Con Air.

Tina – Sky Arts – 11.15pm

This acclaimed 2021 music documentary follows the life and career of musician Tina Turner.

Queen & Slim – BBC One – 12am

In this stylish thriller, two people on a first date (Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith) are forced to go on the run across America after killing a police officer in self-defence.