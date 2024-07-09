The Devil Wears Prada sequel confirmed with Meryl Streep set to return

It’s been 18 years.

Yes, that’s right folks, after almost two decades, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is finally happening with the original writer set to return and some of the original cast.

Disney will be taking on the sequel, and according to Variety, they’ve brought on the original screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, to help them with their project.

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed if the original cast will return, the plot of the sequel heavily hints that both Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestley) and Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton) will be back.

The sequel will reportedly follow Priestley in the present day as traditional magazine publishing is on the decline.

Through her frustration, Priestley squares off against Charlton, who is running a luxury group.

None of the reports have yet mentioned if Anne Hathaway will be returning as Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs, or if other cast members, such as Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, or Gisele Bundchen, will be returning either.

The original story was based on a novel of the same name written by Lauren Weisberger and was loosely based on her time as an assistant to Anne Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

In The Devil Wears Prada, we instead follow Andy who’s a personal assistant to Miranda Priestley, the editor of Runway Magazine.

Directed by David Frankel, the movie was a surprise blockbuster hit and made over £300 million across the globe from just a £30 million budget.

Wendy Finerman, who produced the original, is also coming back for the sequel but so far no director has been named.

What a time to be alive.