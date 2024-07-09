Search icon

Entertainment

09th Jul 2024

The Devil Wears Prada sequel confirmed with Meryl Streep set to return

Joseph Loftus

It’s been 18 years.

Yes, that’s right folks, after almost two decades, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is finally happening with the original writer set to return and some of the original cast.

Disney will be taking on the sequel, and according to Variety, they’ve brought on the original screenwriter, Aline Brosh McKenna, to help them with their project.

While it hasn’t yet been confirmed if the original cast will return, the plot of the sequel heavily hints that both Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestley) and Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton) will be back.

The sequel will reportedly follow Priestley in the present day as traditional magazine publishing is on the decline.

Through her frustration, Priestley squares off against Charlton, who is running a luxury group.

None of the reports have yet mentioned if Anne Hathaway will be returning as Andrea ‘Andy’ Sachs, or if other cast members, such as Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, or Gisele Bundchen, will be returning either.

The original story was based on a novel of the same name written by Lauren Weisberger and was loosely based on her time as an assistant to Anne Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue.

In The Devil Wears Prada, we instead follow Andy who’s a personal assistant to Miranda Priestley, the editor of Runway Magazine.

Directed by David Frankel, the movie was a surprise blockbuster hit and made over £300 million across the globe from just a £30 million budget.

Wendy Finerman, who produced the original, is also coming back for the sequel but so far no director has been named.

What a time to be alive.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

Microsoft

Man who took ‘most viewed photo ever’ says he ‘just happened to be there at the right moment’

By JOE

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

USA

Human case of bubonic plague has been confirmed in US

By Simon Kelly

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

celebrity

Ellen DeGeneres says she’s done with showbiz after ‘toxic’ accusations

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

Horror

Netflix has just added one of the scariest movies of the decade

By Stephen Porzio

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

harlan coben

British crime drama on Netflix is rated higher than entire Harlan Coben collection

By Charlie Herbert

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

Cadbury

Cadbury is on the hunt for a professional chocolate tester

By Zoe Hodges

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

Champions League

Gary Lineker snubbed by BBC to present new Champions League show

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

heist

A star-studded heist action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

Adam Scott

The best sci-fi thriller series of the decade unveils season two trailer

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

Remake

One of the best Western movies of all time is getting a remake

By Stephen Porzio

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

Eminem

Glastonbury bosses trying to persuade Eminem to headline in 2025 after ‘worst festival ever’

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

Ireland

Common Irish first name is the most mispronounced in the world

By Joseph Loftus

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

flying

Man accidentally plays Titanic music on plane not realising he’s sat next to Kate Winslet

By JOE

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Amazon

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

By Ryan Price

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 semi-finals day two: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

England

New pub opening hour laws in England from today

By Zoe Hodges

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

BBC

Crossbow killing victims are wife and two daughters of BBC commentator

By Ryan Price

Load more stories