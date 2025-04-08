Search icon

Entertainment

08th Apr 2025

Prime Video has just added the recent remake of a beloved action movie

Stephen Porzio

Both the original and remake are streaming now on the service.

Prime Video has just added two versions of The Crow: the beloved 1994 supernatural action thriller film and its remake, which came out last year.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, both movies centre around Eric Draven – a man resurrected from the dead who seeks vengeance against the gang who murdered him and his girlfriend, Shelly.

The original version of The Crow starred Brandon Lee in the role of Eric Draven, who was fatally wounded by a prop gun during filming on the blockbuster.

Though the rising star’s death cast a massive shadow over the 1994 action thriller, it did prove to be a hit with both audiences and critics upon release thanks to its terrific performances, dark story, stylish direction and gothic atmosphere. It is now considered to be a cult classic.

Following a string of poorly regarded sequels, the 1994 film earned a remake 30 years later with Bill Skarsgård (It, Nosferatu) in the role of Eric Draven and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs as Shelly.

And though better regarded than all the follow-ups to the Brandon Lee-starring movie, the 2024 version of The Crow also earned negative reviews from critics for the most part.

Many reviewers said the film failed to add much new of interest to the story, though some praised Skarsgård and FKA Twigs’ performances and the remake’s action set-pieces.

How to watch The Crow 1994 and 2004

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Both versions of The Crow are now available to stream on Prime Video in the UK and Ireland.

If you want to watch them but want to save the cash, you could use this technique with an Amazon Fire Stick.

The trick is something called ‘leapfrogging’, which is a way to skip between shorter, cheaper subscriptions to watch what you want to watch without signing up for expensive year-long contracts.

For example, you can get a basic Netflix package for £6.99, and stream what you want to watch via your Fire Stick and cancel it before your next bill.

You can then take advantage of the free trials of other services without signing up for them, all from the same place on your Fire Stick, so it’s super easy and convenient!

Topics:

Prime Video,Remake,thriller

