31st Jul 2025

There’s a Gavin & Stacey reunion happening – and fans can get tickets

Jonny Yates

There's a Gavin & Stacey reunion happening – and fans can get tickets.

The London Palladium will host the Gavin & Stacey event

Gavin & Stacey co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden have announced an “audience with” show at London Palladium.

The duo will share “never heard before” stories about the hit BBC sitcom, including of how the show came to be.

Dubbed ‘When Gavin Met Stacey – An Evening With Ruth Jones and James Corden’, it will take place on 6 October.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, 1 August and you can buy them on Ticketmaster.

The show’s official description promises that it’ll be “full of revelations and never-before-heard stories” and is a “one-of-a-kind event about a show that’s already gone down in history”.

The live show is in celebration of the pair’s new book When Gavin Met Stacey and Everything in Between, due for release on 9 October, which fans can pre-order here.

Corden and Jones initially worked together on ITV series Fat Friends, before coming together to create Gavin & Stacey, which first aired in 2007 on BBC Three.

Gavin & Stacey ended a 17-year run in 2024, after three series and three specials, including two Christmas specials.

The latter two festive episodes came after nearly a decade’s break, in 2019, and the finale took another five years to arrive in December 2024.

The 2019 and 2024 specials of the BAFTA-winning show garnered record-breaking viewing figures of 18 million and 21 million respectively.

Ahead of tickets going on sale – which are expected to be popular – you can find out more below.

How do I get London Palladium tickets?

Tickets for ‘When Gavin Met Stacey: An Evening with Ruth Jones and James Corden’ will be available from Ticketmaster here as well as the theatre’s website at LW Theatres.

They’ll go on general sale at 10am on Friday, 1 August.

You can shop tickets from two places:

Be wary of secondary sellers who are offering tickets, and make sure to stick to the official sellers for the event which is expected to be popular.

