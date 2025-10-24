Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

‘I mean, what 14-year-old needs to sit in a reclining chair?’

Gordon Ramsay has said that he has his children fly economy when they go on holiday, while he has a first-class seat.

He says that it is to keep his children “seriously grounded and motivated.”

“When it comes to holidays, I told them, ‘Don’t you dare waste that f***ing money flying first class from here to New York. We all f***ing take off together, we all land together. Think what else [you can] do with money,'” the celebrity chef told The Sun back in 2021.

“When they ask if they can pop up to us for some nice food, we say, ‘No you f***ing can’t’, so now they take their own picnics on board, and they’re absolutely fine in economy,” he continued. “I mean, what 14-year-old needs to sit in a reclining chair?”

“It’s so important to [my wife] Tana and I that they stay seriously grounded and motivated.”

Ramsay isn’t the only famous face to have this attitude towards his children and flying.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field also feel the same.

The ‘Candy’ singer has 4 children with Field – Teddy, Charlie, Coco, and Beau.

However, when the family are travelling, the pair do not let their kids come with them in first class. Instead, they make them sit in economy.

“My kids fly economy whenever we fly. I turn left and they turn right. That’s terrible. I mean, people will think I’m such a d***,” Ayda told The Sunday Times.

“There’s no interest in raising brats. My kids will know [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane,” she added.