Search icon

Television

24th Oct 2025

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

JOE

‘I mean, what 14-year-old needs to sit in a reclining chair?’

Gordon Ramsay has said that he has his children fly economy when they go on holiday, while he has a first-class seat.

He says that it is to keep his children “seriously grounded and motivated.”

“When it comes to holidays, I told them, ‘Don’t you dare waste that f***ing money flying first class from here to New York. We all f***ing take off together, we all land together. Think what else [you can] do with money,'” the celebrity chef told The Sun back in 2021.

“When they ask if they can pop up to us for some nice food, we say, ‘No you f***ing can’t’, so now they take their own picnics on board, and they’re absolutely fine in economy,” he continued. “I mean, what 14-year-old needs to sit in a reclining chair?”

“It’s so important to [my wife] Tana and I that they stay seriously grounded and motivated.”

Ramsay isn’t the only famous face to have this attitude towards his children and flying.

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field also feel the same.

The ‘Candy’ singer has 4 children with Field – Teddy, Charlie, Coco, and Beau.

However, when the family are travelling, the pair do not let their kids come with them in first class. Instead, they make them sit in economy.

“My kids fly economy whenever we fly. I turn left and they turn right. That’s terrible. I mean, people will think I’m such a d***,” Ayda told The Sunday Times.

“There’s no interest in raising brats. My kids will know [economy] is where they will sit in a plane until they can pay to put themselves in a different part of the plane,” she added.

Topics:

Gordon Ramsay

RELATED ARTICLES

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

food review

Woman eats at Gordon Ramsay’s restaurant and immediately sends food back

By Ava Keady

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay speaks out about tragic death of his son Rocky

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly announces engagement to Adam Peaty

Adam Peaty

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly announces engagement to Adam Peaty

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

harlan coben

Prime Video is about to add one of 2025’s twistiest thriller shows

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best true crime dramas is available to stream now

thriller

One of 2025’s best true crime dramas is available to stream now

By Stephen Porzio

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

Streaming

New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

Netflix

Netflix’s best original show of all time has been named

By Stephen Porzio

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars full line-up ‘revealed’

By Joseph Loftus

One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

BBC

One of the BBC’s biggest shows ever is coming back with ‘two new series’

By Stephen Porzio

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

Friends

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

By JOE

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By JOE

Load more stories