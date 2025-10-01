Search icon

01st Oct 2025

Taylor Swift admits she refuses to wash one part of her body when she showers

JOE

She’s just like us!

While it’s no secret that many celebrities have extreme personal hygiene rituals, Taylor Swift surprised many fans when she revealed she skips a step in her shower routine.

It’s something that has left fans divided; some consider it controversial while others admit to doing it themselves.

Swift was a guest on The Ellen Show in 2019, when the host asked the “Do you wash your legs in the shower?”

While the beloved singer revealed that she does, she admitted she only does so when she shaves her legs.

“The shaving cream is like soap, right?” she joked with host Ellen DeGeneres, who seemed to be in agreement.

Ellen went on to say: “I think that’s the reason that most women wash their legs – because we have to, because we shave our legs.”

Users on social media were slightly appalled by the interview clip, and were quick to share their views online.

“Taylor Swift said she don’t wash her legs but she shaves them girl that is not the same thing wtf,” one user said.

Another wrote: “I’m confused, isn’t the shower supposed to be the place where you wash EVERYTHING?!”

However, for some, her parred-back routine actually makes a lot of sense.

Dr. Joshua Zeichner, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, told Women’s Health that legs are not all that crucial to wash.

“Unless your legs are visibly soiled, you don’t actually need to wash them directly with a cleanser,” he explained. “The cleanser that drips down your body is enough to remove most of the dirt and sweat that accumulates during the day.” 

Zeichner did stress, however, that you should be sure to always give your feet a wash.

