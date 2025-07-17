Search icon

Entertainment

17th Jul 2025

Netflix is about to remove a star-studded crime drama series

Stephen Porzio

All of the show’s episodes clock in at under 25 minutes, making it an easy binge-watch before it leaves Netflix.

Netflix is about to remove Suspect from its service, the hit Channel 4 crime drama in which James Nesbitt (The Missing) leads an all-star cast.

Based on the Danish series Face to Face, Nesbitt stars as a veteran detective named Danny Frater who begins retracing the final steps of his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King, The Bay), before her mysterious death.

Each episode sees Danny interrogate someone who was in Christina’s orbit.

Also appearing in season one of the show is Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters), Antonia Thomas (Misfits), Ben Miller (Armstrong and Miller), Joely Richardson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Niamh Algar (Calm with Horses), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Sacha Dhawan (The Great) and Sam Heughan (Outlander).

Enough of a hit that it was renewed for a second season that aired on Channel 4 last summer – in which Duff took over as the series’ lead – Suspect’s episodes all clock in at under 25 minutes, which makes it an easy binge-watch for viewers.

You can read some positive reviews of the show’s first eight-episode season right here:

The Australian: “The impressive cast of this cop show turned psychological family drama will reel you in.”

Radio Times: “Viewers expecting a more traditional crime thriller may well be thrown off by the theatrical feel of the series format, with a new pairing of actors each episode. But the show’s central whodunnit and the short episode lengths (around 20 minutes each) both work in its favour.”

TV Guide Magazine: “The nifty suspect list includes The Good Doctor’s Antonia Thomas, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Ricard E. Grant, but it’s Nesbitt who keeps you glued to the bitter, berserk end.”

Suspect season one was added to Netflix in the UK and Ireland last August.

However, when you search for it on the service now, a message reads: “Last day to watch on Netflix: 31 July.”

The two seasons of Suspect are also streaming on Channel 4’s website.

Topics:

Crime series,Detective series,Mystery,Mystery series,Netflix,Netflix leaving soon,Streaming

RELATED ARTICLES

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

Horror

An absolutely iconic film franchise returns this week with star-studded reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

Netflix

Netflix releases first trailer for final season of Stranger Things

By Nina McLaughlin

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

Irish shows

One of the best Irish TV shows ever is getting added to Netflix very soon

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

BBC

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 55

By Stephen Porzio

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

Love Actually star Jo Bacon has died

By Joseph Loftus

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Sci-Fi

A darkly tense sci-fi thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

BBC

New BBC epic war drama with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes gets release date

By Stephen Porzio

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Drake tickets available for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the very best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

Hair Transplant

Man who ignored ‘no sex’ advice after hair transplant instantly regrets it

By Nina McLaughlin

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm furious at Portrush fan after incident that led to Spaniard bogeying hole

By SportsJOE

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

Football

Footballing great-grandson of notorious dictator set to make first top-flight appearance

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

Affiliate

Kneecap announce extra dates and tickets for UK tour due to demand

By Jonny Yates

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

Coca Cola

Trump says Coca-Cola to change key ingredient in its drinks

By Sammi Minion

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

Affiliate

Lady Gaga reveals the setlist for the Mayhem Ball Tour – how to still get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

keir starmer

Voting age to be lowered to 16 for next general election

By Charlie Herbert

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

Driving

Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

By Ava Keady

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

Drug use

British 18-year-old died ‘before he’d even unpacked his bags’ on first lads’ holiday

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories