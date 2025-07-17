Netflix is about to remove a star-studded crime drama series

All of the show’s episodes clock in at under 25 minutes, making it an easy binge-watch before it leaves Netflix.

Netflix is about to remove Suspect from its service, the hit Channel 4 crime drama in which James Nesbitt (The Missing) leads an all-star cast.

Based on the Danish series Face to Face, Nesbitt stars as a veteran detective named Danny Frater who begins retracing the final steps of his estranged daughter, Christina (Imogen King, The Bay), before her mysterious death.

Each episode sees Danny interrogate someone who was in Christina’s orbit.

Also appearing in season one of the show is Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters), Antonia Thomas (Misfits), Ben Miller (Armstrong and Miller), Joely Richardson (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Niamh Algar (Calm with Horses), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Sacha Dhawan (The Great) and Sam Heughan (Outlander).

Enough of a hit that it was renewed for a second season that aired on Channel 4 last summer – in which Duff took over as the series’ lead – Suspect’s episodes all clock in at under 25 minutes, which makes it an easy binge-watch for viewers.

You can read some positive reviews of the show’s first eight-episode season right here:

The Australian: “The impressive cast of this cop show turned psychological family drama will reel you in.”

Radio Times: “Viewers expecting a more traditional crime thriller may well be thrown off by the theatrical feel of the series format, with a new pairing of actors each episode. But the show’s central whodunnit and the short episode lengths (around 20 minutes each) both work in its favour.”

TV Guide Magazine: “The nifty suspect list includes The Good Doctor’s Antonia Thomas, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Ricard E. Grant, but it’s Nesbitt who keeps you glued to the bitter, berserk end.”

Suspect season one was added to Netflix in the UK and Ireland last August.

However, when you search for it on the service now, a message reads: “Last day to watch on Netflix: 31 July.”

The two seasons of Suspect are also streaming on Channel 4’s website.