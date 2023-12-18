Search icon

18th Dec 2023

Strictly Come Dancing judge will reportedly be replaced in 2024

Kat O'Connor

Strictly Come Dancing could be set for a major change next year

One of Strictly Come Dancing’s most popular judges may be leaving the show next year.

It looks like the beloved BBC show is having a major change-up next year.

According to reports, Anton du Beke could be replaced on the judging panel.

The former professional dancer easily settled in as a judge when Bruno Tonioli left the BBC show. However, is his time as a judge going to be cut short?

Anton du Beke could be replaced on Strictly judging panel

Ladbrokes claimed there is a 4/1 chance the Du Beke will be replaced next season.

A spokesperson told The Mirror, “Bruno’s boots were always going to be big ones to fill… Anton has divided opinion so far, and the odds suggest this series could well be his last on the judging panel.”

The former Strictly professional dancer has divided opinion since taking over as a judge.

Many viewers believe Anton is a breath of fresh air, but others believe he never offers constructive criticism.

One said, “I think he is an awful judge.”

Another added, “Anton’s descriptions of dances he loves have me cracking up every week. Sometimes he runs out of superlatives and makes sound effects instead, whooshing his hands around randomly.”

One shared, “It’s Len Goodman’s reactions but recycled. I don’t dislike him, but he’s a bit one note.”

Another argued, “The decision in 2021 to make Anton Du Beke one of the judges was genius.”

