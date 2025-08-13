Search icon

13th Aug 2025

Cillian Murphy’s new Netflix movie gets stylish and tense first look

Stephen Porzio

The film will see him reteaming with the director of Peaky Blinders and Small Things Like These.

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Steve, Cillian Murphy’s latest collaboration with director Tim Mielants (Peaky Blinders, Small Things Like These).

Based on the novella Shy by Max Porter – who also adapted the book for the screen – the movie stars Murphy as the title character, a headteacher at a last-chance reform school in Britain in the mid-90s.

The drama takes place over one “pivotal day” where Steve fights to protect the school’s integrity and impending closure, while also grappling with his own mental health.

“In parallel to Steve’s struggles, we meet Shy (Jay Lycurgo, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), a troubled teen caught between his past and what lies ahead as he tries to reconcile his inner fragility with his impulse for self-destruction and violence,” the plot synopsis reads.

Alongside Lycurgo and Murphy, the cast also includes Emily Watson (Small Things Like These), Roger Allam (The Wind That Shakes the Barley), Simbi Ajikawo (Top Boy) and Tracey Ullman (Black Doves).

Steve will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival on 5 September.

It will then be released in select cinemas from 19 September before dropping on Netflix on 3 October.

On top of Steve, Murphy will also be the star of the upcoming Peaky Blinders film, The Immortal Man.

He is also set to appear in the next two movies in the 28 Days Later horror franchise.

Check out the stylish and tense first trailer for Steve below:

