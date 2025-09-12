Search icon

12th Sep 2025

Sir David Jason to reprise Open All Hours role

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic series

British actor Sir David Jason will reprise his role as the beloved sitcom character Granville for one last time.

The acting legend (85) has taken on the role of the errand boy turned shopkeeper in the BBC’s Open All Hours since 1976. When the show first aired, it consisted of four seasons (26 episodes) and also featured Ronnie Barker, who played the shopkeeper Arkwright.

In 2014, the hit series made a return with Granville now in charge of the local grocer’s store for a total of six seasons until it came to an end in 2019.

Now, after a six-year hiatus, the show is set to make one last return to our tellies in a TV special on U&GOLD, which will show Granville closing the shop for the night while he offers a glimpse into how his life has evolved over the years, per The Mirror.

Last year, Sir David Jason discussed the potential for the final series to return, pointing towards the enthusiasm of cast and crew.

While promoting his autobiography, This Time Next Year, he said: “Everybody that was in the original in the series was up for doing the last series because everybody thought it would be nice to the sew up the parcel, the one that Granville gets married to Wavy Mavy (Mavis), which we haven’t done, but that is what it’s about.

“Finally, he makes an honest woman of her.”

While it’s no seventh season, Open Hours: Inside Out will be a 90-minute retrospective documentary, which will hopefully serve as closure for fans who were disappointed when the show was set to return for a last season, but got delayed, and ultimately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic series, and Sir David, who has starred in every single episode of the original show and the reboot, is ready to grant us a sneak peek at all the behind-the-scenes moments of the iconic series.

Senior commissioning editor, Mark Iddon, deemed the show “one of those rare beasts that even after 50 years is still as timeless and relevant as ever.”

Gerald Casey, Director of Programming, added: “We are thrilled to be able to give viewers more of what they love with Sir David Jason lifting the lid on some of his fondest memories on set alongside fellow cast members.”

