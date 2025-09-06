Search icon

Entertainment

06th Sep 2025

Blu-ray for one of the best thriller shows of the decade gets huge cut in price

Stephen Porzio

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you’ve been meaning to check out the series everyone has been talking about, this could be your opportunity.

The Blu-ray for the first season of Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi thriller, Severance, is now available for purchase on Amazon at 30% off.

On offer to buy for £20.50 as part of a limited time deal, season one of the show follows Mark (Adam Scott, Parks and Recreation), an employee at a biotechnology corporation named Lumon Industries.

Lumon’s employees have all undergone a procedure known as “severance”, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

“This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself,” the plot synopsis reads.

Severance S1 was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ben Stiller (Reality Bites, Tropic Thunder, Zoolander), alongside Ireland’s own Aoife McArdle (Kissing Candice).

Its star-studded ensemble cast also includes Oscar-winners Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter) and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood).

This is alongside Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Perry Mason), John Turturro (The Batman), Tramell Tillman (the most recent Mission: Impossible) and Zach Cherry (Succession).

The first season of Severance earned rave reviews, scoring a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In particular, critics praised the show’s ensemble cast, dark comedy, unsettling tone, satirical exploration of modern work culture and twisty plot.

It was subsequently renewed for a second season, which premiered earlier this year and was also beloved.

You can read a sample of some of the glowing write-ups for Severance season one below:

Empire: “It’s hardly the first satirical take on office life, but slick direction and an endlessly compelling, frequently weird premise make Severance worth calling in sick for.”

Globe and Mail: “At once minimalist and epic, [the show is] an increasingly tense exploration of free will and corporate sadism. It gains a thriller-like momentum as it moves along, and can be disturbing enough to be nightmarish, yet still maintains a modicum of mischievous wit.”

Newsday: “It combines the paranoia of a ’70s thriller with the dehumanising vastness of Stanley Kubrick’s visionary stories of characters becoming overwhelmed by the environmental forces engulfing them.”

RogerEbert.com: “Funny, terrifying, and brilliant in equal measure, Apple TV+’s Severance is one of the most impressive new shows of the last couple of years.”

Variety: “Severance becomes the best kind of TV surprise: one that rewards early patience with a real knockout of a back half.”

Vulture: “Confidently written, stylishly directed… every well-paced episode fits into the overall puzzle, character arcs are thoughtfully conceived, and the oddities and eccentricities of the central mystery are given space to unfurl.”

If you’d like to watch Severance season one without signing up for Apple TV+, you can purchase it on Blu-ray at the reduced price via Amazon right now.

For more information about the product, visit the retail giant’s website at this link.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,Sci-Fi,thriller

RELATED ARTICLES

Beloved noise cancelling earphones have price slashed by nearly 45%

Affiliate

Beloved noise cancelling earphones have price slashed by nearly 45%

By Stephen Porzio

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Laufey announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

‘Game changing’ robot vacuum loved by shoppers gets limited time discount

Affiliate

‘Game changing’ robot vacuum loved by shoppers gets limited time discount

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Beloved 90s boyband confirm they’re reuniting for huge comeback

Boyzone

Beloved 90s boyband confirm they’re reuniting for huge comeback

By JOE

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 62

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 62

By Stephen Porzio

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel address photos of them with newborn baby

abby and brittany

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel address photos of them with newborn baby

By Ava Keady

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

Love Island

Love Island 2021 winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon have broken up 

By Kat O'Connor

Perrie Edwards announces she’s pregnant with rainbow baby

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards announces she’s pregnant with rainbow baby

By Nina McLaughlin

Viktor Gyokeres ‘summoned to court as a witness for trial in Sweden’

Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres ‘summoned to court as a witness for trial in Sweden’

By Sammi Minion

Surfer killed in horrific shark attack was loving father and husband

Australia

Surfer killed in horrific shark attack was loving father and husband

By Nina McLaughlin

Fundraiser for Brit jailed for life in Dubai removed after ‘violation’

Dubai

Fundraiser for Brit jailed for life in Dubai removed after ‘violation’

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Baddie Winkle dies weeks after her 97th birthday

Baddie Winkle

Influencer Baddie Winkle dies weeks after her 97th birthday

By Nina McLaughlin

Spurs relegated and The Rock becoming president: List of things more likely than Andorra beating England

England

Spurs relegated and The Rock becoming president: List of things more likely than Andorra beating England

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump asks supporters for donations to ‘help him get to heaven’

Heaven

Donald Trump asks supporters for donations to ‘help him get to heaven’

By Sammi Minion

Beloved 90s boyband confirm they’re reuniting for huge comeback

Boyzone

Beloved 90s boyband confirm they’re reuniting for huge comeback

By JOE

Luis Suarez breaks silence after spitting at rival team’s staff member

Football

Luis Suarez breaks silence after spitting at rival team’s staff member

By Sammi Minion

Dan Burn speaks out on Alexander Isak exit after Liverpool transfer

Football

Dan Burn speaks out on Alexander Isak exit after Liverpool transfer

By Sammi Minion

Man returns home after sailing around the world solo for nine years

Plymouth

Man returns home after sailing around the world solo for nine years

By JOE

Heartwarming thing that your dog does in their sleep that shows they love you

Dogs

Heartwarming thing that your dog does in their sleep that shows they love you

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories