Blu-ray for one of the best thriller shows of the decade gets huge cut in price

The Blu-ray for the first season of Apple TV+’s hit sci-fi thriller, Severance, is now available for purchase on Amazon at 30% off.

On offer to buy for £20.50 as part of a limited time deal, season one of the show follows Mark (Adam Scott, Parks and Recreation), an employee at a biotechnology corporation named Lumon Industries.

Lumon’s employees have all undergone a procedure known as “severance”, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

“This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself,” the plot synopsis reads.

Severance S1 was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ben Stiller (Reality Bites, Tropic Thunder, Zoolander), alongside Ireland’s own Aoife McArdle (Kissing Candice).

Its star-studded ensemble cast also includes Oscar-winners Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter) and Patricia Arquette (Boyhood).

This is alongside Britt Lower (Man Seeking Woman), Dichen Lachman (Altered Carbon), Jen Tullock (Perry Mason), John Turturro (The Batman), Tramell Tillman (the most recent Mission: Impossible) and Zach Cherry (Succession).

The first season of Severance earned rave reviews, scoring a near-perfect 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

In particular, critics praised the show’s ensemble cast, dark comedy, unsettling tone, satirical exploration of modern work culture and twisty plot.

It was subsequently renewed for a second season, which premiered earlier this year and was also beloved.

You can read a sample of some of the glowing write-ups for Severance season one below:

Empire: “It’s hardly the first satirical take on office life, but slick direction and an endlessly compelling, frequently weird premise make Severance worth calling in sick for.”

Globe and Mail: “At once minimalist and epic, [the show is] an increasingly tense exploration of free will and corporate sadism. It gains a thriller-like momentum as it moves along, and can be disturbing enough to be nightmarish, yet still maintains a modicum of mischievous wit.”

Newsday: “It combines the paranoia of a ’70s thriller with the dehumanising vastness of Stanley Kubrick’s visionary stories of characters becoming overwhelmed by the environmental forces engulfing them.”

RogerEbert.com: “Funny, terrifying, and brilliant in equal measure, Apple TV+’s Severance is one of the most impressive new shows of the last couple of years.”

Variety: “Severance becomes the best kind of TV surprise: one that rewards early patience with a real knockout of a back half.”

Vulture: “Confidently written, stylishly directed… every well-paced episode fits into the overall puzzle, character arcs are thoughtfully conceived, and the oddities and eccentricities of the central mystery are given space to unfurl.”

