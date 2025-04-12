Search icon

Entertainment

12th Apr 2025

‘Secret’ new sequel in legendary action sci-fi franchise coming to Disney+ very soon

Stephen Porzio

The new sequel comes from the director of 10 Cloverfield Lane, The Boys and Prey.

Disney+ has announced that Predator: Killer of Killers, a “secret” new film in the Predator action sci-fi will be coming to the streaming service in just a few weeks.

An animated anthology movie, the movie will follow three of the fiercest warriors in human history: a Viking raider guiding her young son on a bloody quest for revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who turns against his Samurai brother in a brutal battle for succession, and a WWII pilot who takes to the sky to investigate an otherworldly threat to the Allied cause.

“But while all these warriors are killers in their own right, they are merely prey for their new opponent – the ultimate killer of killers,” the plot synopsis reads.

The sixth standalone film in the Predator franchise, Killer of Killers is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed Prey – the acclaimed 2022 entry in the series.

Trachtenberg is also known for directing 10 Cloverfield Lane and the pilot episode of The Boys.

It had previously been announced that the filmmaker was making a live-action Prey follow-up titled Predator: Badlands with Elle Fanning, which is scheduled to be released in cinemas on 7 November 2025.

That said, 20th Century Studios boss Steve Asbell revealed to The Hollywood Reporter last October that – on top of Badlands – Trachtenberg had also directed “a secret Predator movie”.

As Asbell explained to THR:

“After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn’t want to do Prey 2. And we’re like: ‘What do you want to do?’ And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We’ve actually done two of them.

“Two are coming out next year. One I can’t talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That’ll be out theatrically sometime next year.”

It’s now been confirmed that the secret Predator movie is Killer of Killers and that it will be landing exclusively on Disney+ on 6 June.

Check out the trailer below:

Topics:

action,Disney+,Sci-Fi,Sequel

