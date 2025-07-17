Second Harry Potter star banned from driving on same day as Emma Watson

The 77-year-old was flashed by speed cameras four times in 11 months.

A second Harry Potter star has been banned from driving on the same day as Emma Watson.

There must be something in the air… something wizardy.

77-year-old Zoe Wanamaker who played the flying broom instructor Madam Rolanda Hooch in the first film of the series gained 12 points on her licence after being caught by speed cameras four times in 11 months.

The star’s hearing at High Wycombe magistrates’ court came just minutes after fellow Harry Potter star, Emma Watson, was handed the same sentence for an identical driving offence.

Wanamaker, who also featured in Bergerac and Dr Who, was driving at 46 miles per hour in a 40mph speed-restricted area of the M4 motorway.

She must pay a £660 fine and £364 in costs and surcharges in the 28 days.

Duncan Jones, Wanamaker’s solicitor, said: “She’s not seeking any special treatment.

“She accepts she will be disqualified from driving.”

District Judge Arvind Sharm revealed: “Ms Wanamaker is disqualified as of today for six months.”

Coincidentally, the sentencing came just moments after the film’s star Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, was given the exact same penalty for speeding offences.

The 35-year-old didn’t attend her hearing at High Wycombe magistrates’ court, however she accepted a £1,000 fine.

The actress had been speeding through a 30mph zone at 38 mph.

Furthermore, the court heard that Watson had three previous offences on her record with a total of nine points.