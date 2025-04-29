Search icon

Entertainment

29th Apr 2025

Netflix has just added one of the best horror movies of recent years

Stephen Porzio

Holding an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score, we should note that the gory horror is not for the faint of heart.

Saw X, the tenth and most recent entry in the infamous Saw franchise, has just been added to Netflix.

The movie takes place between the events of the first Saw and Saw II, making it a nice entry point for casual fans of the series.

It follows John Kramer, aka Jigsaw (Tobin Bell), a serial killer who tests his victims’ will to live by putting them through deadly ‘games’ where they must inflict great physical pain upon themselves to survive.

“A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.”

Aside from the very good first Saw film released all the way back in 2004, every entry in the franchise has received predominantly negative reviews from critics, despite all being box office hits.

Saw X broke this pattern though, earning an 81% score on Rotten Tomatoes with reviewers praising the return of Bell in the lead role, his commanding multi-layered performance, the film’s new antagonist (played by Synnøve Macody Lund) and of course, the always inventively gruesome death traps.

On that note, it’s worth highlighting that the 10th flick in the franchise is not for the faint of heart, with audience members even being handed sick bags at certain screenings of it.

This only seemed to enhance people’s interest in the horror, however, with it grossing nearly nine times its budget at the box office.

You can check out a sample of some of the positive reviews for Saw X right here:

The Atlantic: “[Previous reboots] both failed to grasp Kramer’s star power. Saw X does not make that mistake, leading to one of the franchise’s strongest instalments since the original, mostly because it gives Jigsaw centre stage.”

AV Club: “A serious actor, Bell surely knows this bloody franchise will be what he’s best remembered for, and he treats the role of John Kramer, the Jigsaw Killer, like it’s Shakespeare.”

IndieWire: “Even if you see one or two of the narrative surprises coming, there’s no chance you’ve seen as intelligent a use of human entrails.”

New York Times: “This is the most well-groomed Saw movie to date. The story mostly makes sense and [director Kevin] Greutert pulls back on the frenetic editing techniques that made the older movies look like the blood and guts equivalent of white noise.”

RogerEbert.com: “Saw X solves a lot of the problems of other films in this franchise by limiting its scope, eliminating some (but not all) of the incoherent plotting [and] coming up with a few ingenious traps.”

Saw X is streaming on Netflix in the UK and Ireland right now.

Topics:

Horror,Horror Movie,Netflix,Streaming

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has just quietly added one of the decade’s very best movies

Netflix

Netflix has just quietly added one of the decade’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

Action movie

Netflix’s latest No 1 movie had an ‘unusually’ long road to get to the screen

By Stephen Porzio

One of Netflix’s best thriller shows has returned for its fifth and final season

Netflix

One of Netflix’s best thriller shows has returned for its fifth and final season

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the BBC’s best recent thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

BBC

One of the BBC’s best recent thriller shows gets hopeful season 2 update

By Stephen Porzio

Peaky Blinders set to return for seventh series

BBC

Peaky Blinders set to return for seventh series

By Dan Seddon

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

Film

Peter Andre forced to delete trailer for Jamaican gangster movie amid racism accusations

By Dan Seddon

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

The Champions League semi-finals: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host PSG

By JOE

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

Court

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

By Dan Seddon

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children revealed in alleged texts

Elon Musk’s secret plan to father 5,000 children revealed in alleged texts

By Ava Keady

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

Russia threatens Nato countries with nuclear strikes

By Ava Keady

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

Affiliate

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

By Jonny Yates

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

Russia

Putin reignites WW3 fears as he tests new nuclear missile from submarine

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A star-studded Western movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

NHS to test children who identify as transgender for autism

By Ava Keady

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

Cars

66% of Gen Z drivers admit they ask someone else to park their car for them

By Dan Seddon

Arsenal vs PSG betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Arsenal vs PSG betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

Affiliate

Haim ticket prices confirmed for their 2025 tour dates including UK arena shows

By Jonny Yates

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

Man arrested over Leeds crossbow attack has died

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories