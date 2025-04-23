Search icon

Entertainment

23rd Apr 2025

Sam Thompson ‘growing close’ to Love Island star after Zara McDermott split

Kat O'Connor

Sam Thompson has reportedly moved on following his split from Zara

Sam Thompson has reportedly moved on following his split from Zara McDermott.

The couple was together for five years before ending their relationship in December.

They ended their relationship just before Christmas after reportedly fighting for months.

Sam was allegedly “blindsided” by Zara’s new relationship with Louis Tomlinson, but he has also moved on.

He has reportedly started talking to former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

An insider claims Sam has “grown close to the Love Island star.”

A source told The Sun: “Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. She is a stunning girl, and he’s told a few pals about her.”

“He seems excited. Obviously it’s early days, but clearly he has a thing for Love Islanders!” the insider added.

Zara and Louis Tomlinson have been dating for a few weeks. Recently, the pair traveled to Malibu together.

There is reportedly no bad blood between Sam and Louis Tomlinson.

A source close to the Made In Chelsea star said he found the split difficult to cope with at first, but will learn to deal with it.

“He’s a positive guy and will just move on from this, throwing himself into work and getting stuck into the exciting projects he’s got coming up,” a source told MailOnline.

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

Crime

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

Action Movies

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

By Stephen Porzio

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

bella ramsey

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

By Sean Crosbie

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

By Sean Crosbie

One of 2024’s best action movies now available to stream at home

Action Movies

One of 2024’s best action movies now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

workplace

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

By Sean Crosbie

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

Emails

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

By Nina McLaughlin

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

Music

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

By Jonny Yates

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

Porn

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

By Sean Crosbie

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

Affiliate

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

