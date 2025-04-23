Sam Thompson ‘growing close’ to Love Island star after Zara McDermott split

Sam Thompson has reportedly moved on following his split from Zara

The couple was together for five years before ending their relationship in December.

They ended their relationship just before Christmas after reportedly fighting for months.

Sam was allegedly “blindsided” by Zara’s new relationship with Louis Tomlinson, but he has also moved on.

He has reportedly started talking to former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

An insider claims Sam has “grown close to the Love Island star.”

A source told The Sun: “Sam found the split and its public fall-out very hard but Samie has put a smile back on his face. She is a stunning girl, and he’s told a few pals about her.”

“He seems excited. Obviously it’s early days, but clearly he has a thing for Love Islanders!” the insider added.

Zara and Louis Tomlinson have been dating for a few weeks. Recently, the pair traveled to Malibu together.

There is reportedly no bad blood between Sam and Louis Tomlinson.

A source close to the Made In Chelsea star said he found the split difficult to cope with at first, but will learn to deal with it.

“He’s a positive guy and will just move on from this, throwing himself into work and getting stuck into the exciting projects he’s got coming up,” a source told MailOnline.

