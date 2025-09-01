Search icon

01st Sep 2025

Sabrina Carpenter calls out people offended over Man’s Best Friend cover

Sabrina Carpenter has addressed the Man’s Best Friend cover backlash

Sabrina Carpenter has spoken out about the backlash over her Man’s Best Friend album cover.

Following the release of the album last Friday, the Manchild singer spoke out about the now infamous cover.

Carpenter also spoke out about the immense waves of backlash the cover cause when unveiled in June.

Sabrina has shut down haters with some ‘pretty disappointing’ comments.

Carpenter says the image of her on all fours, with a man pulling her hair represents, “being in on the control, being in on your lack of control and choosing when you want to be in control.”

The singer recently spoke out about the backlash and said that the haters, “need to get out more.”

Amongst those ‘haters’ is Glasgow Women’s Aid, who urged Carpenter to do better after the cover was revealed.

The women’s charity issued a statement about the controversial album cover in June.

The Glasgow Women’s Aid team stated:

“Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover isn’t edgy, it’s regressive. Picturing herself on all fours, with a man pulling her hair and calling it “Man’s Best Friend” isn’t subversion.

It’s a throwback to tired tropes that reduce women to pets, props, and possessions and promote an element of violence and control. We’ve fought too hard for this.”

Women’s Aid explained that the cover is so controversial because it represents the “tired stereotypes of women.”

“Sabrina is pandering to the male gaze and promoting misogynistic stereotypes, which is ironic given that the majority of her fans are young women,” Women’s Aid added.

What do you think of the cover for Man’s Best Friend? Is it really offensive or has the response been too intense?

Carpenter may seem no harm in it, but dismissing concerns from women’s charities doesn’t sit right with us.

Sabrina Carpenter

