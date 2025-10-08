New zombie thriller show with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes finally gets release date

We now know when the Stateside hit will be coming to the UK.

After months of waiting, the hit new zombie thriller series Revival has been handed a UK release date.

The show, which is based on the popular comic book series of the same name, will finally be available to watch on this side of the Atlantic from this week through NOW and Sky.

Created by Aaron B. Koontz (Scare Package) and Luke Boyce (Revealer), the series takes place in rural Wisconsin, where on one miraculous day, the recently deceased suddenly rose from their graves.

This isn’t a traditional zombie story, however, as the revived “appear and act just like they once were”.

“When local officer and single mother Dana Cypress (Melanie Scrofano – Ready or Not, Wynonna Earp) is unexpectedly thrown into the centre of a brutal murder mystery of her own, she’s left to make sense of the chaos amidst a town gripped by fear and confusion where everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect,” the plot synopsis adds.

Also featuring within its cast Andy McQueen (Station Eleven), Laura Jean Chorostecki (Hannibal) and Steven Ogg (Better Call Saul), Revival garnered an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score upon its release in the US last June.

The show’s lead performance by Scrofano, its unique twist on a zombie story and its blend of different genres were singled out for praise.

You can read a sample of some of these reviews below:

The Daily Beast: “A novel twist on a familiar premise, and bound to entice those who can’t get enough of the undead.”

Film-Authority.com: “A mind-bender; if you can handle the extra-spicy gumbo-mix of cop-show whodunnit plus supernatural horror, ten episodes of Revival should rekindle your belief that original TV and streaming shows today can still offer something fresh and unique….”

Pajiba: “Thanks to the appealing cast, especially Scrofano’s dry wit, it’s already charming and very much in the vein of Wynonna Earp, Resident Alien, or even Buffy in its heyday: catnip for a particular slice of this site’s genre-loving crowd.”

Tell-Tale TV: “Melanie has a presence that immediately draws you to her. She brings a unique genuineness to her characters that fills any scene she’s in.”

TV Guide: “Arriving at a time when zombie stories are teetering on the brink between popular and overplayed, Revival benefits from an approach that doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

All 10 episodes of the first season of Revival will be available to stream on NOW from Sunday, 12 October.

The series’ pilot will also air that same day on Sky Max at 10pm.

