Search icon

Entertainment

24th Oct 2025

Quinta Brunson calls out Friends for having no Black characters

JOE

‘Instead of not having Black people, it does’

Quinta Brunson slammed the beloved sitcom Friends for its lack of Black characters during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian, who is best known for creating and starring in Abbott Elementary, used her opening monologue on a show earlier this year to call out Friends for its lack of diversity.

Abbott Elementary revolves around the life of a group of teachers working at a poorly funded school in Philidelphia where the students are predominantly Black.

Friends, however, follows a group of six white people living in their apartments and drinking coffee in New York City.

“I wanted to be on SNL back in the day but the audition process seemed long – so instead, I just created my own TV show, made sure it became really popular, won a bunch of Emmys and then got asked to host,” she said, via The Independent.

“So much easier, so much easier.”

She went on to compare her show to the classic sitcom: “It’s a network sitcom like, say, Friends. Except, instead of being about a group of friends, it’s about a group of teachers.

“Instead of New York, it’s in Philadelphia and instead of not having Black people, it does.”

Friends has faced a lot of criticism in recent years due to its lack of diversity.

Co-creator Marta Kaufmann told Los Angeles Times that it took her a “long time to begin to understand how I internalised systemic racism” with the show.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe, has previously defended the show from criticisms.

“Well, I feel like it was a show created by two people who went to Brandeis and wrote about their lives after college,” she told The Daily Beast. They have no business writing stories about the experiences of being a person of colour.”

Topics:

Friends,Quinta Brunson

RELATED ARTICLES

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

Court

Matthew Perry’s doctor pleads guilty to supplying Friends star with ketamine before death

By Ava Keady

Man splits £16m lottery win with his best mate after 28-year agreement if either won

Friends

Man splits £16m lottery win with his best mate after 28-year agreement if either won

By Dan Seddon

Spiderman and Friends actor Jack Betts dies as tributes pour in

Entertainment

Spiderman and Friends actor Jack Betts dies as tributes pour in

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By JOE

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

Entertainment

Paul Rudd says Gogglebox wouldn’t work in America because Americans aren’t clever enough

By Nina McLaughlin

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

Cancer

Covid jab sparks immune response to fight cancer, study finds

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

Football

QUIZ: Premier League relegation heroes

By Sammi Minion

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

Huge building collapses in Manchester city centre

By Joseph Loftus

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Erin McLaughlin

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay says he makes his kids fly economy while he’s in first class, to keep them ‘grounded’

By JOE

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry explains why he rarely appears in public with husband Elliot Spencer

By JOE

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan reveals that he’s never heard of the Kardashians

By JOE

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

Celebrities

Neal McDonough refuses to kiss anyone in films or series as ‘his lips are meant for one woman’

By JOE

Load more stories