Search icon

Entertainment

24th Apr 2025

Psychologist warns it’s a major red flag if you relax by enjoying true crime stories

Joseph Loftus

Guess that makes a lot of us

True crime is one of the biggest genres in the entire world, but now a mental health expert has warned that if you’re one of the many millions who enjoy it, you might just be a psychopath.

Yes that right folks, there’s a big red flag to be raised if you like true crime.

More specifically, mental health specialist Dr Thelma Bryant explained that consuming violent media may be done so for a specific reason.

She said: “If your idea of relaxing before you go to sleep is to watch three episodes of Law and Order, [then] I would encourage you to think about ‘why is trauma relaxing to me’?

“Some of us grew up in high stress [situations], so people mistake peace for boring. To come home to yourself you have to lean into the discomfort because it’s gonna feel unfamiliar.”

Many social media users have since chimed in with their own reasons for watching true crime.

One said: “”It distracts me from the pain I’m feeling in my life. I don’t like it, it just redirects my anger.”

A second added: “The trauma isn’t relaxing to me – it’s the justice the characters or real people often get that I never did in my own life.”

A third wrote: “Damn. This really hits home. I used to watch so much chaos on TV, but after working hard on myself for the past two years I just can’t anymore.”

Topics:

Entertainment,psychology,True Crime

RELATED ARTICLES

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello names person she lost her virginity to when she was 20

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 447

By Charlie Herbert

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

Entertainment

ITV to close down major channel after over a decade

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

Crime

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

Action Movies

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

By Stephen Porzio

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

bella ramsey

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

By Sean Crosbie

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother

JoJo Siwa has ‘realised she’s not a lesbian’ during her time on Celebrity Big Brother

By Sean Crosbie

Sam Thompson ‘growing close’ to Love Island star after Zara McDermott split

Louis Tomlinson

Sam Thompson ‘growing close’ to Love Island star after Zara McDermott split

By Kat O'Connor

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

Jamie Vardy to leave Leicester at the end of the season

By Nina McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals the most disturbing request she’s ever received

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue reveals the most disturbing request she’s ever received

By JOE

Premier League club to directly rival Man United for Liam Delap

Premier League club to directly rival Man United for Liam Delap

By Jacob Entwistle

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Loyle Carner announces 2025 world tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump says he is ‘entitled’ to deport people without trials

Donald Trump says he is ‘entitled’ to deport people without trials

By Ava Keady

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Eni Aluko says male pundits like Ian Wright risk blocking opportunities for women

Eni Aluko says male pundits like Ian Wright risk blocking opportunities for women

By JOE

TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21

sensitive

TikTok star Dominique McShain dies aged 21

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League club hold discussions over signing Kevin De Bruyne

Premier League club hold discussions over signing Kevin De Bruyne

By Jacob Entwistle

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

Crime

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

Action Movies

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories