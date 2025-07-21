Search icon

21st Jul 2025

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Ava Keady

Police have released a statement.

A Married At First Sight (MAFS) contestant has claimed to have been sexually assaulted by their new partner during filming.

Police are probing the allegations made by the star who had returned from their luxury honeymoon, as per The Sun.

Names have not been revealed due to legal reasons.

In a statement to The Sun, police said: “We received a report of a non-recent sexual assault on June 14.

“Enquiries remain ongoing.”

This marks the latest scandal for the Channel 4 reality show, which pairs up singletons at the altar.

A source told The Sun: “It’s a nightmare scenario for them.

“The show’s been criticised for throwing strangers together and sending them on honeymoon for viewers’ entertainment.

“Now it’s alleged someone was assaulted after tying the knot.

“It is a disastrous look for bosses.”

The show’s spokesperson further told the outlet: “We are aware that a report has been made to police about an alleged sexual assault during the filming of a dinner party.

“We take any issues on the show incredibly seriously.

“Producers follow strict welfare protocols as the wellbeing of the cast is always the first priority.

“Support would be offered to anyone who wished to report a matter to the authorities, and naturally we would cooperate with any enquiries or investigations.”

This comes after Channel 4 rejected all calls to remove a contestant in the latest MAFS series following domestic abuse claims.

They insisted Alexander Henry’s criminal record had been checked and ‘returned clear’.

