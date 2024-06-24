Search icon

24th Jun 2024

Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Tamayo Perry dies after shark attack in Hawaii

Charlie Herbert

His body was found on Sunday afternoon

A lifeguard and surfer who had featured in a Pirates of the Caribbean film has been found dead after being attacked by a shark in Hawaii.

Tamayo Perry, who also appeared in Charlie’s Angels 2 and Blue Crush, was attacked near Goat Island on Sunday afternoon, Honolulu’s emergency services said.

Emergency services were called to Malaekahana Beach by someone who said they had seen a man suffering from what appeared to be shark bites.

He was found at 1pm, officials told the Star-Advertiser.

Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said lifeguards brought Perry to shore by jet ski and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement,

Perry worked as a lifeguard and surfing instructor on the North Shore, but also starred in a number of films.

This included Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, the fourth installment in the blockbuster Disney franchise.

Tamayo Perry starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

“Tamayo Perry was a lifeguard loved by all, well-known on the North Shore, a professional surfer known worldwide around the world,” said Acting Ocean Safety Chief Kurt Lager in a statement.

“Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.

“Our condolences go out to Tamayo’s family and to the entire lifeguard ohana. We’re asking for some privacy for his family at this time.”

Meanwhile, Honolulu mayor Rick Blangiardi described Perry’s death as a “tragic loss.”

Tamayo Perry worked as a lifeguard and surfing instructor (Getty)

He said: “Tamayo was a legendary waterman and highly respected… a great member of our Ocean Safety team; it’s just really hard to imagine, so we just want to pay our respects to our guys.’

“I hope everyone wishes the family the best honors and respects the situation.”

Pirates Of The Caribbean

