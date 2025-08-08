Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

Piers Morgan has caused an uproar online

Piers Morgan is no stranger to controversy, however, this time he’s targeted a US a-lister with a very large and devoted fanbase.

Morgan has caused an uproar online after jokingly accusing Beyoncé of ‘cultural appropriation’.

On Wednesday (August 6), Piers Morgan shared a post on X, in which he shared a string of photos of the Crazy in Love singer in a Marilyn Monroe-esque Levi’s campaign.

He captioned the post: “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.”

Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad. pic.twitter.com/OwRRfhuwOL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 6, 2025

People were quick to come for the TV personality in the comments, calling him out for dissing the 35-time Grammy winner and for misusing the term ‘cultural appropriation, ‘ as people pointed to the fact that Marilyn Monroe was a person and not a culture.

However, the comments didn’t face Morgan, instead, he continued provoking the ‘Beyhive’ by sharing an old photo of himself and Beyoncé, captioning it: “I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously … but I forgot the woke brigade have zero sense of humour.”

If anything, it seems Morgan is a fan of Queen B himself, as he replied to a comment which claimed that the Destiny’s Child album is “hotter” than the late Hollywood icon, by writing: “I don’t disagree,” per Billboard.

In the end, it sounds like Piers Morgan was just poking some fun at the famous singer and wasn’t serious about his accusations.

Yet, serious or not, Morgan wasn’t the only one to diss Beyoncé.

American journalist Megyn Kelly called the campaign out on X for being “artificial, fake, enhanced [and] trying too hard” while having nothing but praise for Sydney Sweeney’s widely controversial American Eagle jeans campaign.

While Kelly was dead serious with her post, Morgan clarified he was just joking in his post about Beyoncé.

Following a comment by singer Dionne Warwick saying that Morgan was “getting involved in women’s business again,” he wrote, “Oh not you too, Dionne… it was a JOKE!”

In true Morgan fashion, he couldn’t leave the situation as it was before doubling down on a controversial take, claiming: “I think the whole concept of ‘cultural appropriation’ is bulls–t. What’s wrong with celebrating another country’s fashion, food etc?”

However, this wasn’t the first time Morgan got into a scrap with the ‘Beyhive’.

In October, Morgan invited singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright onto his talk show Uncensored and aired her claims that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were “monsters” with “hundreds of victims”.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers denied the allegations and demanded the episode to be removed, to which Morgen obliged, telling viewers at the time: “There are legal limits on us, too … We apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé,” per Billboard.