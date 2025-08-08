Search icon

Entertainment

08th Aug 2025

Piers Morgan slammed after accusing Beyoncé of ‘culturally appropriating’ Marilyn Monroe in new campaign

Erin McLaughlin

Piers Morgan has caused an uproar online

Piers Morgan is no stranger to controversy, however, this time he’s targeted a US a-lister with a very large and devoted fanbase.

Morgan has caused an uproar online after jokingly accusing Beyoncé of ‘cultural appropriation’.

On Wednesday (August 6), Piers Morgan shared a post on X, in which he shared a string of photos of the Crazy in Love singer in a Marilyn Monroe-esque Levi’s campaign.

He captioned the post: “Very disappointed to see Beyoncé culturally appropriate Marilyn Monroe in her new Levi’s ad.”

People were quick to come for the TV personality in the comments, calling him out for dissing the 35-time Grammy winner and for misusing the term ‘cultural appropriation, ‘ as people pointed to the fact that Marilyn Monroe was a person and not a culture.

However, the comments didn’t face Morgan, instead, he continued provoking the ‘Beyhive’ by sharing an old photo of himself and Beyoncé, captioning it: “I would say I can’t believe anyone took my obvious Beyoncé joke post seriously … but I forgot the woke brigade have zero sense of humour.”

If anything, it seems Morgan is a fan of Queen B himself, as he replied to a comment which claimed that the Destiny’s Child album is “hotter” than the late Hollywood icon, by writing: “I don’t disagree,” per Billboard.

In the end, it sounds like Piers Morgan was just poking some fun at the famous singer and wasn’t serious about his accusations.

Yet, serious or not, Morgan wasn’t the only one to diss Beyoncé.

American journalist Megyn Kelly called the campaign out on X for being “artificial, fake, enhanced [and] trying too hard” while having nothing but praise for Sydney Sweeney’s widely controversial American Eagle jeans campaign.

While Kelly was dead serious with her post, Morgan clarified he was just joking in his post about Beyoncé.

Following a comment by singer Dionne Warwick saying that Morgan was “getting involved in women’s business again,” he wrote, “Oh not you too, Dionne… it was a JOKE!”

In true Morgan fashion, he couldn’t leave the situation as it was before doubling down on a controversial take, claiming: “I think the whole concept of ‘cultural appropriation’ is bulls–t. What’s wrong with celebrating another country’s fashion, food etc?”

However, this wasn’t the first time Morgan got into a scrap with the ‘Beyhive’.

In October, Morgan invited singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright onto his talk show Uncensored and aired her claims that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were “monsters” with “hundreds of victims”.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s lawyers denied the allegations and demanded the episode to be removed, to which Morgen obliged, telling viewers at the time: “There are legal limits on us, too … We apologise to Jay-Z and Beyoncé,” per Billboard.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Man who survived Hiroshima bombing has terrifying warning for humanity

humanity

Man who survived Hiroshima bombing has terrifying warning for humanity

By JOE

Arctic Monkeys spark rumours of new album and tour after fans notice clues

Arctic Monkeys

Arctic Monkeys spark rumours of new album and tour after fans notice clues

By Sammi Minion

A movie with two huge stars and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has been added to streaming

Streaming

A movie with two huge stars and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes has been added to streaming

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

action

Prime Video’s great new action thriller show climbs to top of streaming charts

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

action

Netflix is about to remove an absolutely nail-biting action thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best Western movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

Streaming

One of 2025’s best thriller movies is finally streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 58

By Stephen Porzio

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

Affiliate

‘Excellent’ noise cancelling headphones drop in price by nearly 50%

By Stephen Porzio

Tarantulas with massive penises have been discovered by scientists

News

Tarantulas with massive penises have been discovered by scientists

By Sammi Minion

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

BBC

Celebrity Big Brother star accused of sexual assault at BBC Studios

By Sammi Minion

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

Diet

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

By Nina McLaughlin

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

London

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

News

Rupert Lowe mistakes charity rowers for ‘illegal migrants’

By Charlie Herbert

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great underseen thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

Health

Man diagnosed with throat cancer caused by oral sex

By JOE

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

Gaza

Germany to halt weapons exports to Israel following Gaza escalation

By Ryan Jarrett

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

Affiliate

Nintendo fans can get a discount on this Switch console in rare deal

By Jonny Yates

UK airport shut after plane crash lands on runway

Aviation

UK airport shut after plane crash lands on runway

By Harry Warner

Load more stories