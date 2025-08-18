Search icon

Entertainment

18th Aug 2025

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

Sammi Minion

The actor played 007 four times

Pierce Brosnan has retracted a previous suggestion that James Bond could one day be played by a woman.

The 72-year-old Mamma Mia actor told Saga magazine that whoever takes up the mantle of James Bond next “has to be a man.”

Those comments are in direct contradiction to an opinion Brosnan clearly held back in 2019.

At the time, the Drogheda-born Irish actor told The Hollywood Reporter that the concept of a female bond was both “exciting” and “exhilarating.”

He even added: “Get Out of the Way, Guys.”

After more than 60 years of stewardship under the Broccoli family, Amazon MGM took over full “creative control” of the Bond franchise in a deal worth $1 billion earlier this year, and Brosnan has now wished them luck.

Brosnan said: “I wish them well.


“I’m so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character.


“I adore the world of James Bond. It’s been very good to me. It’s the gift that keeps giving.


“And I’m just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: ‘Show us what you’re going to do’.”

Brosnan was speaking ahead of the launch of The Thursday Murder Club, an adaptation of Richard Osman’s popular novel, where the actor stars alongside Dame Helen Mirren.

Also speaking to Saga, Mirren said: “I’m such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn’t work.

“James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else.”

Topics:

James Bond,Pierce Brosnan

RELATED ARTICLES

Jeff Bezos ‘obsessed’ with making wife Lauren Sanchez next Bond girl

Amazon

Jeff Bezos ‘obsessed’ with making wife Lauren Sanchez next Bond girl

By Nina McLaughlin

Peaky Blinders creator set to write new James Bond film

James Bond

Peaky Blinders creator set to write new James Bond film

By Sammi Minion

Cillian Murphy tipped to star in the next James Bond film

Amazon

Cillian Murphy tipped to star in the next James Bond film

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

Film

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Family Guy voice actor refused to voice one episode because it was too offensive

Family Guy

Family Guy voice actor refused to voice one episode because it was too offensive

By JOE

Restaurant chain rejected by Dragons’ Den to open 100 new branches

Business

Restaurant chain rejected by Dragons’ Den to open 100 new branches

By Dan Seddon

A modern cult classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A modern cult classic thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Blu-ray for brilliant underseen modern sci-fi film gets price cut in limited time deal

Affiliate

Blu-ray for brilliant underseen modern sci-fi film gets price cut in limited time deal

By Stephen Porzio

‘Gripping’ thriller with ‘superb cast’ still awaiting UK release after two years

Crime

‘Gripping’ thriller with ‘superb cast’ still awaiting UK release after two years

By Stephen Porzio

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

Chabuddy G

Chabuddy G to Cha-Rugby-G – Red Roses’ new PR Manager to take Women’s World Cup by storm

By Pat Smith

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

Lineker can’t resist quip at former BBC bosses after watching first MOTD without him

By SportsJOE

Putin agrees to ‘game-changing’ security guarantees for Ukraine, US envoy says

News

Putin agrees to ‘game-changing’ security guarantees for Ukraine, US envoy says

By Harry Warner

Neighbours ‘asked to move out of homes’ as William and Kate move into new house

Kate Middleton

Neighbours ‘asked to move out of homes’ as William and Kate move into new house

By Erin McLaughlin

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

Film

One of the very best Irish movies ever is on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Family Guy voice actor refused to voice one episode because it was too offensive

Family Guy

Family Guy voice actor refused to voice one episode because it was too offensive

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Greggs announce plans to set up ‘new type of bakery’

bakery

Greggs announce plans to set up ‘new type of bakery’

By Sammi Minion

Disgraced ex-Reform MP back looking for small boats in Yarmouth after accidentally reporting charity rowing crew

reform

Disgraced ex-Reform MP back looking for small boats in Yarmouth after accidentally reporting charity rowing crew

By Bill Curtis

Keir Starmer to head to White House for meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy

starmer

Keir Starmer to head to White House for meeting with Trump and Zelenskyy

By JOE

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

Animals

Woman explains why she donated daughter’s horse to zoo to be fed to predators

By Dan Seddon

Rescue centre says it’s at ‘breaking point’ as heatwave leaves dozens of hedgehogs sick

Heatwave

Rescue centre says it’s at ‘breaking point’ as heatwave leaves dozens of hedgehogs sick

By Sammi Minion

BrewDog beers axed by nearly 2,000 UK pubs

Beer

BrewDog beers axed by nearly 2,000 UK pubs

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories