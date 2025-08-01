Search icon

Entertainment

01st Aug 2025

Peaky Blinders creator set to write new James Bond film

Sammi Minion

He will work with Denis Villeneuve on the project.

The upcoming James Bond film, set to be directed by Dune’s Denis Villeneuve, will be written by the creator of the hit BBC show Peaky Blinders, per Deadline.

Steven Knight, the creator behind the two-time BAFTA winning programme — that starred Cillian Murphy in its the lead role — has signed on with Amazon to work with Villeneuve on the upcoming Bond project. 

65-year-old Knight is best-known for writing Peaky Blinders — which he based on stories his parents told him of the gangsters that inhabited Birmingham’s Small Heath — and is also credited for co-creating Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Knight also worked on the movies; Eastern Promises, Dirty Pretty Things, and Locke and Spencer. 

With Villeneuve busy working on the third Dune instalment, fans shouldn’t expect to see the 26th Bond film on screens until 2028 at the very earliest. 

While the creative and writing teams have now been decided, producers are yet to decide who will fill the role of James Bond himself. 

Daniel Craig last played Bond in 2021’s No Time To Day which was widely understood to be his last performance as the hero. 

While all of Tom Holland, Harris Dickinson and Jacob Elordi have been rumoured to be connected to the role, no final decision has yet been made by Amazon. 

It will be the first Bond film to be fully produced by Amazon MGM after they took over full “creative control” of the franchise in a deal worth $1 billion earlier this year.

Topics:

James Bond,Peaky Blinders

