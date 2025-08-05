Search icon

Entertainment

05th Aug 2025

Paris Jackson explained why she identifies as a Black woman

JOE

Paris Jackson addressed her ethnicity after people claimed the singer is white

Paris Jackson, the eldest of Michael Jackson’s children, has explained why she identifies as a Black woman, despite many people calling her white.

Born to Debbie Rowe and the King of Pop back in 1998, Paris has followed in her father’s footsteps and become a huge name in the music industry.

While in later life, Michael was known for her lighter complexion, he was African-American and had darker skin in his earlier life.

It was reported that Jackson had Vitiligo, which caused his skin to go lighter as he aged.

Back in 2017, Paris revealed that she considers herself Black in an interview with Rolling Stone, saying: “[Michael] would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, ‘You’re Black. Be proud of your roots.’ And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?’ So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me.”

Paris also explained that many people who don’t know her presume that she’s white, saying she looks like she “if from Finland or somewhere”.

Getty Images

She added that many other mixed-race children look like her, pointing to Prison Break star, Wentworth Miller, who was born to a Black father and a white mother.

Despite the way Paris identifies, she received criticism at the time for her comments with US talk show host, Wendy Williams saying: “I get that she considers herself Black and everything, but I’m just talking about the visual because you know… black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike.

“It’s what they see. But that’s cute and good for her.”

Topics:

Michael Jackson,Paris Jackson

RELATED ARTICLES

The Simpsons episode was banned 27 years after release due to controversial guest star

Michael Jackson

The Simpsons episode was banned 27 years after release due to controversial guest star

By Ava Keady

Elton John admits Michael Jackson was ‘disturbing person to be around’

Elton John

Elton John admits Michael Jackson was ‘disturbing person to be around’

By JOE

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

outnumbered

‘Outnumbered’ child star who played Karen Brockman now unrecognisable aged 24

By Charlie Herbert

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

american pie

Gen Z teens label American Pie ‘deeply problematic’ after watching it for first time

By JOE

Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

bechkam

Brooklyn Beckham and wife renew wedding vows after being married for three years

By Ava Keady

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa given Kosovo citizenship by president

By Harry Warner

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

covid 19

Oasis shows given Covid warning with concerned fans told to ‘mask up’

By Ava Keady

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

Europe

Ryanair to axe all flights to three major European destinations

By Sammi Minion

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

Holiday

British tourist slapped with £12k fine after ignoring warnings in holiday hotspot

By Harry Warner

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

Affiliate

Arsenal launch third kit and it comes with a unusual new version

By Stephen Hurrell

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

Asylum seekers

Labour say they will end the use of asylum hotels by 2029

By Joseph Loftus

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August 

Aldi

Aldi reveals all the Specialbuys released in August 

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges 

Arsenal

Thomas Partey granted bail on rape charges 

By Sammi Minion

Bonnie Blue responds to claims she victimises young people she films with

adult content

Bonnie Blue responds to claims she victimises young people she films with

By Sammi Minion

Motorist fined £300 for going 59mph on UK motorway

Driving

Motorist fined £300 for going 59mph on UK motorway

By JOE

Last minute Oasis tickets are available to buy for their Edinburgh shows

Affiliate

Last minute Oasis tickets are available to buy for their Edinburgh shows

By JOE

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with rape

BBC

The Repair Shop host Jay Blades charged with rape

By Sammi Minion

Zoo asks people to donate unwanted pets so it can feed its predators

Denmark

Zoo asks people to donate unwanted pets so it can feed its predators

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories