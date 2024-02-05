Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

Paris Jackson left people stunned with her fresh look at the Grammys

The 25-year-old turned up to music’s biggest event of the year in a stylish cutout black dress by Celine, but fans noticed that one thing was missing from her look – her tattoos.

Jackson is known for being covered in a lot of body art, but she explained that she did not want it to distract from her classy look at this year’s awards ceremony.

In a ‘Get ready with me for the Grammys’ video, she showed the process of her transformation from being covered in tattooed to being tattooless.

In the clip, which she shared in collaboration with makeup brand Cover FX, Jackson can be seen being worked on by a host of makeup artists removing all sign of her inkings.

“I wanted to give this Celine dress its own moment,” she told Extra about her reasoning for parring back her look.

“I love my piercings and my tattoos, all the body mod stuff, but sometimes it can distract from the art.”

Fans have responded to Jackson’s fresh look via social media.

“Bro I was just saying earlier today I can’t imagine Paris without her tattoos and here you are,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Stunning as always both with and without.”

While a third put: “That’s a lot of work but you are stunning.”