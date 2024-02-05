Search icon

Entertainment

05th Feb 2024

Paris Jackson covers up all 80 of her tattoos with makeup at the Grammys

Nina McLaughlin

Paris Jackson left people stunned with her fresh look at the Grammys

The 25-year-old turned up to music’s biggest event of the year in a stylish cutout black dress by Celine, but fans noticed that one thing was missing from her look – her tattoos.

Jackson is known for being covered in a lot of body art, but she explained that she did not want it to distract from her classy look at this year’s awards ceremony.

In a ‘Get ready with me for the Grammys’ video, she showed the process of her transformation from being covered in tattooed to being tattooless.

In the clip, which she shared in collaboration with makeup brand Cover FX, Jackson can be seen being worked on by a host of makeup artists removing all sign of her inkings.

“I wanted to give this Celine dress its own moment,” she told Extra about her reasoning for parring back her look.

“I love my piercings and my tattoos, all the body mod stuff, but sometimes it can distract from the art.”

Fans have responded to Jackson’s fresh look via social media.

“Bro I was just saying earlier today I can’t imagine Paris without her tattoos and here you are,” one person wrote.

A second said: “Stunning as always both with and without.”

While a third put: “That’s a lot of work but you are stunning.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

Christian Horner

Christian Horner being investigated by Red Bull for allegations of ‘inappropriate behaviour’

By Callum Boyle

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

sensitive

Boy, 8, dies after ‘swallowing ten magnets’ in dangerous TikTok trend

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

Netflix viewers rave about ‘anxiety-inducing’ horror movie that’s rocketed to No. 1 spot

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced Matt Hancock recreated infamous scandal pic with Gina embrace

Ant and Dec

I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced Matt Hancock recreated infamous scandal pic with Gina embrace

By Jack Peat

Jeremy Clarkson says ‘if you die, you die’ after SAGE’s advice on reopening

Coronavirus

Jeremy Clarkson says ‘if you die, you die’ after SAGE’s advice on reopening

By Danny Jones

No, Friends is not leaving Netflix on January 1, don’t believe the hype

Friends

No, Friends is not leaving Netflix on January 1, don’t believe the hype

By Oli Dugmore

No, Michael Sheen is not quitting acting for politics – at least not yet

Michael Sheen

No, Michael Sheen is not quitting acting for politics – at least not yet

By Tony Cuddihy

Bookies reckon these ‘EastEnders’ faves could be Bobby Beale’s next victims

EastEnders

Bookies reckon these ‘EastEnders’ faves could be Bobby Beale’s next victims

By Cassie Delaney

Here’s how much each ‘celebrity’ is being paid to appear on I’m a Celeb

Entertainment

Here’s how much each ‘celebrity’ is being paid to appear on I’m a Celeb

By Cassie Delaney

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea

Chelsea want ‘world class’ manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino

By Callum Boyle

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

Money

Over 400,000 people might be eligible for up to £2,000 if born between these dates

By Charlie Herbert

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

Arsenal

Richard Keys loses his mind at Mikel Arteta’s celebrations in Arsenal win

By Callum Boyle

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has died

Dad’s Army and EastEnders star Ian Lavender has died

By Nina McLaughlin

Huge debate sparked after cinema cleaner slams parents for not ‘raising children better’

Children

Huge debate sparked after cinema cleaner slams parents for not ‘raising children better’

By Charlie Herbert

Jay-Z calls out Grammys after Beyonce was snubbed for Album of the Year

Jay-Z calls out Grammys after Beyonce was snubbed for Album of the Year

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

FootballJOE Photoshop Challenge Top 10: David Marshall

Czech Republic

FootballJOE Photoshop Challenge Top 10: David Marshall

By Simon Lloyd

Jamie Carragher’s unrelenting analysis of Daniel Sturridge is something else

Daniel Sturridge

Jamie Carragher’s unrelenting analysis of Daniel Sturridge is something else

By Robert Redmond

MMA fighter punches opponent during face-off at press conference

MMA

MMA fighter punches opponent during face-off at press conference

By Callum Boyle

Plymouth shooting: The ‘horrendous’ eyewitness accounts of gunman’s rampage

Devon and cornwall police

Plymouth shooting: The ‘horrendous’ eyewitness accounts of gunman’s rampage

By Charlie Herbert

WWE legend The Undertaker backs Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder

Boxing

WWE legend The Undertaker backs Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder

By Daniel Brown

This Tyneside man got ripped after losing his job and his girlfriend

Body Transformation

This Tyneside man got ripped after losing his job and his girlfriend

By Ben Kenyon

Load more stories