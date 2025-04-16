A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

The film was produced by J.J. Abrams and holds an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Wednesday, 16 April) is Overlord, the acclaimed 2018 action war thriller directed by Julius Avery (The Pope’s Exorcist) and produced by J.J. Abrams (Cloverfield).

Set towards the end of World War II, it centres around a group of American paratroopers who drop behind enemy lines to penetrate the walls of a fortified church and destroy a radio transmitter.

“As the soldiers approach their target, they soon begin to realise that there’s more going on in the Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Making their way to an underground lab, the outnumbered men stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a vicious battle…”

With a screenplay by Billy Ray (Shattered Glass) and Mark L. Smith (The Revenant) and a cast that includes Jovan Adepo (Babylon), Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Mathilde Ollivier (1899), John Magaro (Past Lives), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Iain De Caestecker (Agents of Shield) and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Overlord boasts a ton of talent both onscreen and off.

Holding an 82% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie earned particular praise for its mix of genres, intense set pieces and pulpy story.

Overlord is on TV tonight/tomorrow morning at 1.50am on Film4. After it airs, it should also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Gods of Egypt – Sky Max – 8pm

The critically panned fantasy action flick starring Gerard Butler and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Licence to Kill – ITV4 – 8pm

The second and final Bond film to star Timothy Dalton.

Inglourious Basterds – Film4 – 9pm

Quentin Tarantino writes and directs this other WWII movie with a twist.

The Cold Light of Day – Legend – 9pm

Bruce Willis, Henry Cavill and Sigourney Weaver star in this action thriller with a 4% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Half Past Dead – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A Steven Seagal action vehicle with a 3% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Maniac – Legend Xtra – 11pm

Elijah Wood plays a serial killer in this stylish, violent horror remake, notable for being nearly entirely shot from the murderer’s point of view.

The Vourdalak – Film4 – 12am

Set in 18th-century Europe, this acclaimed French comedy horror revolves around a family in an eerie, isolated manor awaiting the imminent return of their father.

When he returns, however, he is seemingly no longer himself.