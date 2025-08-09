Search icon

09th Aug 2025

One of the most beloved shows of recent years gets new prequel streaming now

Stephen Porzio

The new historical fantasy series is earning some very positive reviews.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the new prequel to the cult hit series Outlander, is now available to watch at home.

For those not aware, the original Outlander is a historical fantasy show that premiered in 2014. Based on the book series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon, it stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, an English WWII military nurse in Scotland who, in 1945, finds herself transported back in time to 1743.

There, she falls in love with a Highland warrior named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

Renowned for its genre-bending story and the chemistry between its stars, Outlander has attracted a strong cult following throughout its seven seasons to date.

The show’s eighth and final season is set to premiere sometime in early 2026.

Before then, however, its prequel series Blood of My Blood has hit the airwaves. It focuses on the parents of Claire Randall – Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) – and those of Jamie Fraser – Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion.

The plot synopsis reads: “From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th-century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways.”

JOE viewed the feature-length pilot of the Blood of My Blood and would recommend it to anyone curious to check it out.

The show quickly grips viewers with its mix of romance, action and political intrigue, as well as its gorgeous vistas and great ensemble cast, with the latter including Conor MacNeill (Industry), Peter Mullan (Ozark) and Tony Curran (Calibre).

Even though Blood of My Blood is a prequel series with strong connections to its predecessor, based on the pilot, newcomers to the Outlander franchise should also be able to keep up with the plot.

Plus, they can always rely on the Internet as an aid to pick up on any Easter eggs they might miss otherwise.

The first two episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood are available to stream on MGM+ now (available as an add-on subscription to Prime Video in the UK). The rest of its 10 episodes will drop weekly.

fantasy,fantasy shows,historical drama,Streaming

