23rd Jul 2025

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

Stephen Porzio

Starring a legend of the genre, the film had been unavailable to stream.

Open Range, the 2003 revisionist Western directed by and starring Kevin Costner, is now available to stream at home via Channel 4’s website.

Based on the novel The Open Range Men, the film is set in the 19th century. Its story centres around Boss Spearman (Robert Duvall, The Godfather) and his cowhands, Charley (Costner, Horizon) and Mose (Abraham Benrubi, ER), who are driving cattle across a large expanse of country.

“When Mose ventures into a sparse village to buy a few necessities, he is met with violent hostility from Denton Baxter (Michael Gambon, Layer Cake), an affluent landowner, and his right-hand man, Poole (James Russo, Beverly Hills Cop),” the plot synopsis.

“When Mose doesn’t come back, Boss and Charley realise he’s in trouble, so they plot to get him back and get revenge on those who captured him.”

Co-starring Annette Bening (American Beauty) and Diego Luna (Andor), Open Range was a solid hit both at the box office and with critics.

The movie earned particular praise for Costner and Duvall’s chemistry, as well as for the film’s cinematography and its climactic shootout.

Its stature has only improved since its release, with many publications – including Collider and Entertainment Weekly – placing Open Range on their lists of the best Westerns of the 21st century.

Having aired on Film4 over the weekend, Open Range is now streaming on Channel 4’s website in the UK and Ireland.

Streaming,Western movies,Westerns

