One of the tensest thrillers of the past 15 years is on TV tonight

That’s tonight’s watch sorted!

Our pick for tonight (Monday, 14 July) is Buried.

This 2010 one-location thriller centres on an Iraq-based American civilian truck driver (Ryan Reynolds) who finds himself buried alive in a wooden coffin after being attacked.

Taking place entirely within the coffin, Buried is a supremely compelling watch that plays on one specific primal fear and mines it for all the tension it can.

It also sees Reynolds’ trademark energy and motor-mouth delivery deployed differently than the likes of Deadpool, with the actor using these traits to instead convey genuine panic.

Critics seemed to love it too, with the movie earning an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Buried is airing on Legend Xtra at 10.55pm tonight.

Here are some of the other movies on TV tonight:

Live Free or Die Hard – ITV4 – 9.00pm

The fourth instalment of the Die Hard franchise sees Bruce Willis return alongside Timothy Olyphant and Justin Long.

Dog – Film Four – 7.00pm

This 2022 comedy drama stars Channing Tatum, and marks both his and Reid Carolin’s directorial debut.

Plane – Film Four – 9.00pm

Gerard Butler stars in this 2023 action thriller.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – Film Four – 11.10pm

Ethan Hunt returns.