One of the best Westerns of the past 20 years is on TV tonight

A box-office bomb that’s earned serious cult status

Our TV movie pick for tonight is one of the greatest westerns of the last twenty years.

That’s right, we’re talking about the 2007 classic, 3.10 to Yuma.

The film is set in Arizona in the late 1800’s, where infamous outlaw Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) and his vicious gang of thieves and murderers have plagued the Southern Railroad.

When Wade is captured, Civil War veteran Dan Evans (Christian Bale), struggling to survive on his drought-plagued ranch, volunteers to deliver him alive to the 3:10 to Yuma, a train that will take the killer to trial.

On the trail, Evans and Wade, each from very different worlds, begin to earn each other’s respect. But with Wade’s outfit on their trail – and dangers at every turn – the mission soon becomes a violent, impossible journey toward each man’s destiny.

With a rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and 76% on the far more reliable Metacritic, it’s clear that 3:10 to Yuma was a critical darling but despite this positive word of mouth, audiences largely stayed away from it – the film fell below expectation with a domestic gross of $53.6 million and a $55 million budget.

The New York Post described it as “An extremely well-acted and well-directed remake of a 1957 oater based on a short story by the then-obscure Elmore Leonard, while TIME said that “when a movie is as entertaining as this one, you begin to think this formerly beloved genre is due for a revival.”

On that note, we definitely think it’s worth another watch when it airs on Film4 at 11:20pm.