One of the best thrillers of all time is among the movies on TV tonight

Our pick for tonight (Sunday, August 10) is Assault on Precinct 13.

This 1976 movie about a police officer, two criminals and a station secretary who must defend a defunct L.A. precinct office against a siege by a bloodthirsty street gang is the perfect movie for a cosy Sunday night in.

The breakthrough film of writer-director John Carpenter (who would later go on to direct classics like Halloween and The Thing), Assault on Precinct 13 sees the filmmaker cribbing various elements from older westerns and updating them for a more modern setting.

Holding a 96% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie has gone on to be considered a classic by many thanks to its eerie electronic score made by Carpenter itself, its mean-and-lean storytelling and its almost unrelenting sense of tension.

It even inspired a decent 2005 remake with Ethan Hawke and Laurence Fishburne.

Assault on Precinct 13 is airing on TV tonight on Legend Xtra at 9pm.

Here are the other movies airing on TV tonight:

Beyond the Law – Legend – 9pm

When alcoholic ex-detective Frank Wilson learns of his estranged son’s murder, he hits the streets on a crusade for justice, and winds up taking on the mob

The Imitation Game – BBC Two – 10.55pm

The 2014 war thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley and Charles Dance.

Saltburn – RTÉ One – 9.30pm

Barry Keoghan stars as working class Liverpudlian student Oliver Quick, a socially awkward square peg in the polished round hole of Oxford University.

Central Intelligence – E4 – 9pm

Action comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson as a one-time geek who suffered constant humiliation at high school but grew up to be a lethal CIA agent.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again – ITV2 – 6.45pm

Abba-themed musical sequel, starring Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan, Cher and Andy Garcia.