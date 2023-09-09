One of the best shows of the 21st century is back with a new season on Disney+

Even better, the new season is earning great reviews.

Justified, widely considered as being among the best shows of the 21st century, has just released a new sequel season on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland.

The original six seasons of Justified are based on the writings of the legendary Elmore Leonard (previously adapted onscreen in the movies Jackie Brown and Out of Sight) that focused around the character of US Marshal Raylan Givens, played in the series by Timothy Olyphant (Deadwood, Fargo, The Mandalorian).

Described as a 19th-century-style, Old West lawman living in modern times, the initial run of Justified revolved around Raylan who – after becoming embroiled in a controversy – is sent to work in Kentucky, where he winds up getting deeply involved in the criminal element of his hometown.

The show ran from 2010 to 2015 and earned wide acclaim for Olyphant’s commanding central performance, the series’ deep bench of colourful supporting characters, its witty dialogue and its twisty plotlines.

And now Raylan and the series is back on Disney+ with Justified: City Primeval, a new batch of episodes which adapts Leonard’s acclaimed novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.

Justified: City Primeval

In the new eight-episode season, the US Marshal has left Kentucky but finds himself in Detroit pursuing Clement Mansell (Boyd Holbrook – Logan, Narcos), a violent and ruthless criminal known as The Oklahoma Wildman.

Justified: City Primeval has continued Justified’s run of critical acclaim, scoring 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Here are a sample of the glowing reviews of the new season:

CNN: “Featuring an older Givens with more to lose facing off against a truly nasty bad guy, the eight-part series overcomes a few clunkier elements to deliver the expected shoot-from-the-hip charms.”

The Guardian: “A decade later, the hat is back. Good news: it still fits.”

Inverse: “City Primeval should be studied in film schools as the perfect way to revive a series.”

New York Post: “There’s plenty for fans of the original show to dig into. But if you missed the first incarnation of Justified, City Primeval stands on its own without much confusion…”

Justified: City Primeval is streaming now on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, alongside the original six seasons of Justified.

