27th Jun 2024

Night at the Museum and Sopranos actor Bill Cobbs dies aged 90

Charlie Herbert

bill cobbs

He starred in more than 120 films and TV shows

Bill Cobbs, best known for his roles in Night at the Museum, The Bodyguard and the Hudsucker Proxy, has died at the age of 90.

The US acting veteran starred in more than 120 films and television shows over a career spanning five decades.

Along with his film roles, he also had guest appearances in hit TV shows like The Sopranos, The West Wing and Six Feet Under.

His death was confirmed by his brother Thomas Cobbs in a post on Facebook. He wrote: “We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California.

“A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

Having initially had jobs in the US Air Force and as a car salesman, Cobbs embarked on his acting career at the age of 36. He made his film debit in 1974 crime drama The Taking of Pelham One Two Three, but it was in the 1990s that he got his big break when he landed the role of Whitney Houston’s manager in the romantic drama The Bodyguard.

He then went on to star in the Coen Brothers’ film The Hudsucker Proxy in 1994, and played a a jazz pianist in Tom Hanks’ That Thing You Do! in 1996.

And in 2006, he starred in hit Ben Stiller comedy Night at the Museum, where he played veteran security guard Reginald alongside Dick van Dyke and Mickey Rooney.

Bill Cobbs in Night at the Museum.

In the world of TV, he starred in some of the biggest shows around. He joined the cast of The Sopranos in 2000 when he played the elderly Reverend James Sr in the second season episode “Do Not Resuscitate”.

In 2001 he played the blind and deaf Mr Jones in Six Feet Under, and in 2002 he appeared in The West Wing episode “Enemies Foreign and Domestic”.

Tributes have poured in for the actor, with one fan writing on X: “Life well lived. Great actor! I remember him best as the OG in ‘New Jack City’ that warned Nino he was ruining the Black community with his drugs and ended up shooting Nino at the end.”

Another said:  “Damn! I recognize him from a lot of shows and movies. He was in ‘The Bodyguard’ with Whitney and ‘Demolition Man’ with Stallone and Snipes … RIP King!”

Topics:

Actor,bill cobbs,Film,Night At The Museum

