20th Aug 2025

Nicole Kidman forced to pause filming erotic drama due to orgasm

She described it as ‘almost like burnout’

Nicole Kidman has revealed she was forced to pause filming in a new erotic drama because she ‘didn’t want to orgasm anymore.’

Baby Girl sees the Australian actor play powerful company CEO Romy who starts having an intense affair with a handsome young intern Samuel, played by Iron Claw star Harris Dickinson.

If the trailer is anything to go by, the film isn’t short of raunchy scenes and some pretty intense chemistry between Kidman and Dickinson.

In an interview ahead of Baby Girl’s release, Kidman spoke about how filming scenes with Harrison and Antonio Banderas – who plays her husband Jacob – became too much to cope with at one point.

According to the Sun, Kidman said: “There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration. It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me.’

“There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm any more.’

“Don’t come near me. I hate doing this. I don’t care if I am never touched again in my life! I’m over it.

“It was so present all the time for me that it was almost like a burnout.”

“It left me ragged,” she added in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Baby Girl was directed by Halina Rejin, who has her inspiration for the film came from a story she head about a woman who had never experience sexual pleasure during her 25-year marriage.

Kidman said she was drawn to the role because it was something she’d never really done during her acting career.

She explained: “I’ve always been on a quest as an actor, I’m always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being? And this was an area I’d never been.”

Film,Nicole Kidman

