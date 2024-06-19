Search icon

Entertainment

19th Jun 2024

Netflix has added one of the best action movies of the decade so far

Stephen Porzio

Directed by one of the action movie kings, it’s basically a cross between Heat and Speed.

Netflix has added Ambulance, one of the best action movies of the decade so far, to its library.

Directed by action filmmaking legend Michael Bay (Bad Boys, The Rock), it stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Matrix Resurrections). He plays Will, a former U.S. Marine and Afghanistan veteran living in Los Angeles in desperate need of thousands of dollars to pay for surgery for his wife (Moses Ingram).

As such, he goes to his adoptive brother and longtime criminal, Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal, the upcoming Road House remake), to ask for money, who winds up talking Will into taking part in a massive bank heist.

However, the robbery winds up going sideways and the brothers get caught in a shootout with police.

In order to flee from the scene, the pair hijack an ambulance, taking a young EMT paramedic (Eiza González) and an injured cop (Jackson White) hostage.

The majority of the movie is the resulting car chase, with Danny and Will trying desperately to evade the LAPD (fronted by Garret Dillahunt) and the FBI (led by Keir O’Donnell) on their tail.

Related links:

Ambulance is now streaming on Netflix

Essentially a cross between Heat and Speed, Ambulance was released in cinemas back in 2022 to quite positive reviews.

Ranking as Michael Bay’s best reviewed directorial effort on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie earned praise for its high concept premise, its near non-stop action, its great performances and its humour.

You can read some of these glowing reviews Ambulance received right here:

Associated Press: “González keeps the antic Ambulance grounded. But more than anyone, Gyllenhaal, as a cheerful, nearly unhinged thief in a cashmere turtleneck, is having a grand time. He’s the manic engine driving Ambulance.”

Chicago Reader: “It’s easily Bay’s best work in several years, refusing to slow down its frenetic pace for even a moment.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “After endless mugs of freeze-dried decaf, Ambulance is the real-deal triple espresso.”

Now Toronto: “Jake Gyllenhaal gives a jacked up, wildly charming and hilarious performance as if he’s trying to level up for Michael Bay, the maestro of mayhem. Theirs is a perfectly unhinged marriage.”

Vulture: “This is exactly the kind of ridiculousness I can get behind.”

Ambulance is streaming on Netflix in Ireland and the UK right now. You can also check out JOE’s interview with Abdul-Mateen and Gyllenhaal right here:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

Declan Rice

James McClean says Declan Rice is ‘overrated’

By SportsJOE

Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

Horror

Four massive movie sequels have been confirmed for next year

By Stephen Porzio

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

Football

Obscure rule means Man United forced to pull out of transfer for highly rated defender

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

Entertainment

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

By Ryan Price

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

Entertainment

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

By Ryan Price

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

Netflix

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

By Stephen Porzio

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

Harlan Coben’s highest rated series isn’t available to watch on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has just added a great disaster thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

Entertainment

Gladiator 2 set to show some of the ‘biggest action sequences ever put to film’

By Ryan Price

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

Cycling

Bradley Wiggins is ‘bankrupt and homeless’ and faces selling his medals

By JOE

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

euro 2024

Incredible stat that fans are hailing as the return to proper football

By Harry Warner

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal players accused of not passing to Cristiano Ronaldo in Czechia win

By Callum Boyle

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

Entertainment

Netflix viewers rave about ‘one of the scariest shows ever’ with ‘insane’ plot twist

By Ryan Price

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

Cleanin out My Closet

Eminem no longer performs one of his biggest songs and apologised for writing it

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

Netflix

Under Paris fans should check out this other solid new shark movie

By Stephen Porzio

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

British

Mum of missing teen in Tenerife fears he has been ‘taken against his will’

By Ryan Price

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

#FootballJOEQuiz

The FootballJOE Euros Pub Quiz: Week Two

By Callum Boyle

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

desert

Police issue statement after ‘mysterious monolith’ discovered in middle of desert

By Ryan Price

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

Just Stop Oil

Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

By Charlie Herbert

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

Competition

Motorway JOE Instagram cash giveaway

By JOE

Load more stories