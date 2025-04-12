One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

The show had an average score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mythic Quest, the Apple TV+ sitcom co-created by and starring Rob McElhenney, has been cancelled after four seasons, according to reports.

McElhenney created the series alongside his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia colleagues Charlie Day and Megan Ganz.

The Apple show focuses on the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time, Mythic Quest, as they are tasked with “building worlds, molding heroes and creating legends”.

“But the most hard-fought battles don’t occur in the game – they happen in the office,” the plot synopsis adds.

McElhenney starred as Ian Grimm, the creator and creative director of the multiplayer game. The main cast for the series also included Charlotte Nicdao (Thor: Ragnarok), Danny Pudi (Community), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny) and F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus).

Over the course of its four seasons and two specials, Mythic Quest garnered an average score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes – with many praising it for its blend of quick-fire humour and emotion.

The series’ fourth season wrapped up just last month. Apple, meanwhile, released a spin-off show titled Side Quest, which also aired in March 2025 – making the reports of the cancellation all the more surprising.

Variety has said that the streaming service will next week premiere an “updated” finale episode for Mythic Quest with a new ending.

In a statement published by the US outlet, Mythic Quest executive producers Ganz, Hornsby and McElhenney said: