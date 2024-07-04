Search icon

04th Jul 2024

Cast confirmed for second season of hit Netflix Monster series

Charlie Herbert

The cast for the second season of Netflix’s hit Monster series has been confirmed.

DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story became one of Netflix’s biggest shows when it dropped on the streaming service back in 2022. The 10-part series saw Evan Peters star as the ‘Milwaukee Cannibal,’ who killed and dismembered 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

The true crime drama dramatised Dahmer’s life, crimes and eventual capture by police in 1991.

Following its success, Netflix announced in 2023 that a second Monster series was on the way, focusing on a different serial killer.

This time, creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan will be looking at the crimes of two killers whose crimes made headlines across the US in the 1990s.

The series will be called Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Lyle and Erik Menendez were two brothers who killed their parents in 1989 in a crime that captivated the US.

The brothers fatally shot their parents, 45-year-old father Jose and 47-year-old mother Kitty, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989. The pair shot their parents multiple times, with Lyle even going to his car to reload.

During their trials, they cited years of abuse as the reason for the murders, but prosecutors argued that their motive was to get their hands on the family fortune.

Lyle and Erik claimed they had been to see a movie on the night their parents were shot, and had found their bodies when they got back home.

Months after their parents were killed, Lyle and Erik made a number of big-money purchases, arousing the suspicion of the police who made them prime suspects.

But it was only when Erik confessed the crime to his psychologist, who then told his mistress who ended up going to the police, that the brothers were caught.

Both ended up being convicted of first-degree murder and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Along with picking the crime which will be the focus of the new season, Netflix have also found the actors to play the killers.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez will play Lyle Menendez whilst his on-screen brother Erik will be played by Cooper Koch.

Nicholas Alexander Chavez, left, and Cooper Koch, right, will play Lyle and Erik Menendez respectively (IMDb)

The pair will be relatively unknown to UK audiences, with Chavez best known for his role in US soap opera General Hospital and Koch having appeared in a horror films Swallowed and They/Them.

You’re much more likely to have heard of the actors playing parents Jose and Kitty Menendez. Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Skyfall) and Chloë Sevigny (American Psycho, Boys Don’t Cry) will be starring as the ill-fated mother and father.

Nathan Lane also joins the cast as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, who covered the trials for Vanity Fair.

Ari Graynor, Leslie Grossman and Dallas Roberts are also amongst the cast for the highly-anticipated series.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story will premiere on Netflix later in 2024.

