Disturbing trailer drops for serial killer film labelled the best horror of the decade

Horror fans, this is a must-watch

The final trailer has dropped for a new serial killer film that some are labelling the best horror movie of the decade.

The film is called Longlegs and is arriving in UK cinemas on July 12. Critics who have seen early screenings of the movie though have hailed it as one of the best horrors of recent times, and it’s earned plenty of comparisons to Silence of the Lambs.

Take a look at the disturbing trailer below.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, the mind behind horror films The Blackcoat’s Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House, the film is set in the 1990s and follows new FBI Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she is assigned to an unsolved case involving a Satanic serial killer known as Longlegs (Nicolas Cage).

Very little else been revealed about the film’s plot, and the trailer doesn’t give away much at all.

But if early reviews are anything to go by, this is absolutely not one to miss if you’re a horror fan. Longlegs currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 100 per cent from 11 reviews, and it sounds like the sort of film that stays with you for a long, long, long time.

In her review for Bloody Disgusting, Meagan Navarro said: “Longlegs gets under your skin and stays there, immersing you so thoroughly in the repulsive, discomforting nature of evil through terrifying imagery and a tactile atmosphere that it’s unshakable.”

Matt Donato wrote in his review for Inverse that Longlegs lingers “in your thoughts, under your skin, and in the pit of your stomach well after it’s over.”

Slash Film labelled it the “most terrifying horror movie of 2024,” whilst Flickering Myth went even further, hailing it as the “scariest film of the decade.”

Longlegs has also been compared to one of the greatest horrors ever, Silence of the Lambs, with some saying it’s the best serial killer film since the 1991 classic.

In a post on X, film critics David Gonzalez said: “Not since the likes of Zodiac & The Silence of the Lambs has a serial killer entry disturbed me the way Oz Perkins’ #Longlegs did.

“A psychologically relentless descent into the macabre that’s sure to crawl its way up your skin & never leave. Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage ooze Starling/Lector vibes with two jaw dropping performances. It’s unholy. It’s unnerving. It’s surrealist.”

Not since the likes of Zodiac & The Silence of the Lambs has a serial killer entry disturbed me the way Oz Perkins' #Longlegs did. A psychologically relentless descent into the macabre that's sure to crawl its way up your skin & never leave. Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage ooze… pic.twitter.com/aK3mIEM3SF — David Gonzalez (@CinematicReel) July 1, 2024

LONGLEGS is a film that shouldn't exist. The absence of cheap gore and jumpscares makes way for something infinitely more shocking and sinister than anything we've seen in a long time. From the opening shot it sets a tone so evil it's impossible to shake. pic.twitter.com/31dKthwiGq — Beyond Fest (@BeyondFest) June 24, 2024

It’s not just critics who have been shaken by the film. Fans who have already seen it are also raving about just how disturbing and truly evil Longlegs is.

One wrote on X: “Longlegs made me feel so unbelievably sick to my stomach the entire time and I have never left a horror movie feeling as f***ed up as I did and with that I rate it 5 stars.”

Another said the film left them “on the verge of tears of terror”, whilst a third labelled it the “best serial killer horror film since The Silence of the Lambs,” adding that Cage will “haunt your nightmares.”

You can watch a longer version of the trailer below.

Longlegs is scheduled for release in the UK and the US on Friday, July 12.