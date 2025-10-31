Search icon

31st Oct 2025

Mum warns watching Hocus Pocus will ‘unleash Hell’ on your children

Charlie Herbert

She claims the reaction to her claim has been mainly ‘positive’

A Texan mother took to social media to warn fellow parents that Hocus Pocus 2 will “unleash hell” on their children.

Mum-of-three Jamie Gooch appeared on local news network KWTX back in 2022 to explain how she feared Hocus Pocus 2 may be responsible for genuinely bewitching kids.

She said the PG-rated Halloween flick can impact the innocent minds of young ones.

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” she said. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

Gooch has spoken out after her social media post on the topic went viral, with the mother thinking the film could cast an actual magic spell on viewers.

“Do not watch this film,” she warned in the now-deleted Facebook post.

“Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

She’s not joking either, and revealed to having been nervous when she decided to post her wild opinion on social media.

“I was a little bit scared when I hit post because I was afraid of the reaction that I would get…the post was for people who’ve been on the fence on the decisions they need to make for their family,” she told KWTX.

The mum-of-three admits that some have labelled her “crazy” following her post on social media, but claims the feedback has been mostly “positive.”

She went on to say that she believes Hocus Pocus 2 is just part of a wider trend in society, adding that we “need to be cautious of what we’re consuming, what we’re bringing in and what we’re sending out.”

“I think it goes further than just a movie, it goes further than Halloween,” she said.

“I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they’ve become manifested in real life, and then I think ‘oh my gosh, what did I consume?'”

