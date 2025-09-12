Search icon

12th Sep 2025

Molly-Mae responds to backlash over her NTAs win

Kat O'Connor

Molly-Mae won an NTA for her documentary series

Reality star Molly-Mae has responded to the backlash over her NTA win.

The influencer took home the National Television Award for Best Authored Documentary for her fly-on-the-wall docuseries, Molly-Mae: Behind It All.

The star’s series may have been entertaining, especially for her followers, but many people expressed their outrage over the win.

Many viewers said that it was like a slap in the face to see the reality star win over other, more meaningful documentaries.

Molly-Mae won over There’s Only One Rob Burrow, Flintoff, Boyzone: No Matter What, and Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me.

Viewers felt her docuseries didn’t deserve the win, and the reality star acknowledged that on social media following the show.

One viewer said, “Wow. Molly Mae should not have been in the same category as all of the others then. No hate against her, but the likes of Rob Burrows and Freddie Flintoff, who actively worked to change lives and raise awareness. Jesus. What a joke.”

Another wrote, “Molly Mae winning that award over the inspirational people like Amy Dowden and Rob Burrow is a massive slap in the face, that’s disgusting. #NTAs”

During her acceptance speech, Molly-Mae paid tribute to the late Rob Burrow.

“To Lindsay, Rob Burrow’s wife and his children, his story was far more inspirational than mine could ever be. It was just incredible and touched me in more ways than I can explain. This one’s for you, Rob, and to the other inspirational people in this category.”

She also acknowledged that the other documentaries were far more meaningful on her Instagram.

She wrote, “Last night at the NTAs, I shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine. I see that, I believe that, and I want to acknowledge it again here.

“It was only right to dedicate this award to the late Rob Burrow and his family and to the remarkable people in my category… this win belongs to them. I’m so grateful for the recognition, but even more grateful to have stood alongside such strength and inspiration.”


Molly Mae hague,Molly-Mae,NTA's

