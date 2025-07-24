Search icon

24th Jul 2025

Molly-Mae Hague claims she hasn’t ‘done one fun thing all summer’

Kat O'Connor

Reality star Molly-Mae Hague has come under fire after admitting she's done 'nothing' this summer.

Molly-Mae Hague has been called out over her remarks

Summer is never as exciting when you’re an adult, but we can only imagine it’s that little bit more enjoyable when you’re a millionaire.

There’s quite a stark difference between the summer we’re experiencing and Molly-Mae’s, but the reality star has come under fire after admitting she’s done ‘nothing’ this summer.

Speaking in her recent vlog, the mum claimed she’s done nothing all summer despite her Instagram being a flood of luxury trips.

Molly said, “I said to a friend the other day that I’m going to make it to the end of summer having not done one fun thing.”

She told her sister, Zoe, “I haven’t socialised once. I’m going to get to the end of this summer having not done one social fun thing.”

“I haven’t a life. That’s not good, is it? Summer will end, and I’ve not done one fun social thing.”

The response to Molly-Mae’s remarks has been pretty harsh, with many of her loyal supporters calling her out.

Some claimed the mum was being completely ignorant about the privileged life she lives.

One said, “Wimbledon, lunches, Spain, Dubai, France, Centre Parcs… let’s normalise that.”

“This was so jarring because she can casually spend 6k in Dior on an outfit to log to Wimbledon, then complains she has no time for herself,” another said.

“She’s a millionaire, she can literally wake up tomorrow and do whatever the hell she wants,” said another.

There’s no doubt that any of us would long to live a life half as privileged and luxurious as the Love Island star, but we definitely appreciate our normal summer a lot more.

