20th Nov 2024

Mike Myers says he wants to make another Austin Powers movie

Charlie Herbert

Yeah baby!

Mike Myers has teased that another Austin Powers movie could be on the way, saying he would “be surprised” if his iconic character didn’t return.

The third and most recent film in the much-loved satirical comedy franchise, Goldmember, was released back in 2002. Since then, fans have been desperate for another groovy installment.

Rumours have swirled for years about a fourth film being made. Back in 2016, director Jay Roach said talks were underway for another movie to be made. Then, in 2022, Myers refused to rule out a fourth Austin Powers film, saying he could “neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project.”

Now, the 61-year-old has once again teased a return for the womanising spy.

Speaking to TooFab earlier this week, Myers was asked whether Austin Powers is “ever going to come back.”

After a long pause, Myers said: “I would be surprised if it didn’t.”

The comic was also asked whether he could shed any details on the fifth Shrek film.

He was more tightlipped on this matter, saying: “I can’t tease anything. I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of any element that I should or should not say.”

Fan demand for another film has been prevalent since 2005, and Myers is often asked about the film in various interviews. In 2018, he suggested that the film would pay tribute to Mini-Me actor Verne Troyer who died in April of that year.

Back in 2020, Roach said: “I wouldn’t say never never…I’m always game for whatever [Mike Myers] wants to do.

“It does depend on Mike having something that he’s inspired about, and so far, after all these years, it hasn’t quite clicked yet.”

